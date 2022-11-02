Will President Biden’s threat to raise taxes on oil companies work?

On Monday, President Joe Biden threatened to impose higher taxes on major oil companies if they don’t increase production and curb gas prices. Biden’s battle with the industry comes just before the midterm elections, per The New York Times.

The president condemned the companies for making record-high profits while consumers deal with expensive gas prices. According to CNBC, sanctions on Russia’s oil supply have increased profits for these companies.

Biden called the profits outrageous and said that gas could cost 50 cents less per gallon if the oil industries utilized their profits, Reuters reports. Biden warned that the White House will have to charge a higher tax if they don’t “stop war profiteering” and lower prices on gas.

Oil companies have criticized the president of “politicking,” since gas prices have gone down from their summer price peak of $5 a gallon, according to the Times.

Will President Biden’s threat on oil companies work?

Energy experts believe that Biden’s tax on energy companies would be difficult, no matter who will be in control of Congress after the midterm elections, per Reuters. American Petroleum Institute CEO Mike Sommers believes that this approach is not the way to go.

Sommers said in response to Biden’s threat that his administration should address the supply and demand imbalance that has caused the increase in gas prices. Raising taxes would discourage investment and would not help, since global commodity markets set gas prices, not oil companies, Sommers also emphasized, according to CNBC.

The oil industry says companies would suffer decreased production without more investments, The Hill reported.