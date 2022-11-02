Israeli elections: Right-wing parties are expected to hold power

With over 80% of the vote counted on Wednesday, former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is likely to return to power as Israel’s prime minister, according to the BBC. His win would fill a majority of the Israeli parliament with right-wing members.

Details: Although the majority of the vote is accounted for, The New York Times states that official election results will not be in until Friday.



Netanyahu and his Likud party may be expected to win, but he still faces a potential threat from three major parties: An Islamist party, a Palestinian nationalist party and a leftist party.

If any one of these three parties garners at least 3.25% of overall votes, they will be able to enter parliament. This situation isn’t out of the question, due to the fact that there are still nearly half a million votes to count over the next three days, according to The New York Times.

Worth noting: The rise of the Likud party will place a large number of extremist right-wing politicians in the parliament, many of whom are known for their “racist, misogynistic, ultra-religious, anti-Arab or anti-LGBTQ rhetoric,” Axios stated.



Since 2019, Netanyahu has increased involvement with Jewish supremacist politician Itamar Ben-Gvir, and has increasingly relied on him politically.

Some worry that having Netanyahu in power, coupled with his involvement with Ben-Gvir, could lead to more attacks on Israel’s Palestinian population.

Ori Givati, the advocacy director for the Israeli advocacy group Breaking the Silence, states that this relationship could mean “accepting and fully legitimizing (Ben-Gvir’s) policies, his ideas of segregation, discrimination, racism against anyone who is not Jewish in this land,” per The Washington Post.

A plethora of elections: The Washington Post reported that this is Israel's fifth election in the last four years, due to a tight gridlock over the identity of the state and debate over whether the country should be a Jewish homeland or regional democracy.

