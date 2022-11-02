Israeli elections: Right-wing parties are expected to hold power
With most of the votes counted, it is likely that Israel’s right-wing candidate will continue to hold his seat as prime minister. However, with half a million votes left to be counted, other parties still have a chance
With over 80% of the vote counted on Wednesday, former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is likely to return to power as Israel’s prime minister, according to the BBC. His win would fill a majority of the Israeli parliament with right-wing members.
Details: Although the majority of the vote is accounted for, The New York Times states that official election results will not be in until Friday.
- Netanyahu and his Likud party may be expected to win, but he still faces a potential threat from three major parties: An Islamist party, a Palestinian nationalist party and a leftist party.
- If any one of these three parties garners at least 3.25% of overall votes, they will be able to enter parliament. This situation isn’t out of the question, due to the fact that there are still nearly half a million votes to count over the next three days, according to The New York Times.
Worth noting: The rise of the Likud party will place a large number of extremist right-wing politicians in the parliament, many of whom are known for their “racist, misogynistic, ultra-religious, anti-Arab or anti-LGBTQ rhetoric,” Axios stated.
- Since 2019, Netanyahu has increased involvement with Jewish supremacist politician Itamar Ben-Gvir, and has increasingly relied on him politically.
- Some worry that having Netanyahu in power, coupled with his involvement with Ben-Gvir, could lead to more attacks on Israel’s Palestinian population.
- Ori Givati, the advocacy director for the Israeli advocacy group Breaking the Silence, states that this relationship could mean “accepting and fully legitimizing (Ben-Gvir’s) policies, his ideas of segregation, discrimination, racism against anyone who is not Jewish in this land,” per The Washington Post.
A plethora of elections: The Washington Post reported that this is Israel's fifth election in the last four years, due to a tight gridlock over the identity of the state and debate over whether the country should be a Jewish homeland or regional democracy.
- Even though the political battle has been strung out for years, none of the political parties have been able to secure a large enough majority to claim a definite win.