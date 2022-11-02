Parkland shooter sentenced to life in prison. Here’s what the victims’ families said to him during the hearing

The Parkland school shooter was sentenced to life in prison without parole during his hearing on Wednesday. The Parkland shooter killed 17 people — 14 children and three adults — at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Feb. 14, 2018.

The Parkland shooter had his sentencing hearing this week, after a jury recommended a life sentence instead of the death penalty last month.

“My hope for you is that the pain of what you did to my family burns and traumatizes you every day,” Lori Alhadeff told the Parkland shooter, Nikolas Cruz, during a period of time allotted to the victims’ families to confront him during the hearing.

Alhadeff’s 14-year-old daughter Alyssa was murdered at the school on Valentine’s Day in 2018. According to CNN, Alhadeff told the shooter that Alyssa would never be able to get married or to have children because of him. Alfhadeff wasn’t the only one who spoke up during the hearing.

Ilan Alhadeff, father of Alyssa, also spoke during the hearing. As NBC News reported, he said, “Do I see this as accountability? Absolutely not. Do we now have closure? Let me be clear, absolutely not. What I see is that the system values this animal’s life over the 17 now dead. Worse, we sent a message to the next killer out there that the death penalty would not be applied to mass killing. This is wrong and needs to be fixed immediately.”

The Associated Press reported Thomas Hixon, son of Chris Hixon, who died when he tried to stop the Parkland shooter, recalled when the shooter had expressed remorse at an earlier trial and said, “Where was your remorse when you saw my father injured and bleeding on the floor and decided to shoot him for a third time? Your defense preyed on the idea of your humanity, but you had none for those you encountered on Feb. 14.” Debbi Hixon, Chris Hixon’s widow, said, “I hope that your name and existence are erased from society.”

Some of the victims’ families decided not to give a victim impact statement. Fred Guttenberg explained on Twitter that he decided not to give a statement because it wouldn’t make him “feel better.” He said that the defense team “gave up its humanity” by defending the Parkland shooter and — after a long trial, which included watching the video of his daughter, Jaime Guttenberg, getting shot — he concluded that he wouldn’t find solace in confronting the shooter.

Today court will be back in session for victim impact statements and then tomorrow for the official sentencing of the monster who murdered Jaime and 16 others. As most of you know, during the trial we were given the opportunity to deliver a pic.twitter.com/KHPGVWWzki — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) November 1, 2022

Fred Guttenberg also expressed frustration towards the Parkland shooter’s defense team for its behavior during the trial.

The Parkland shooter was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without parole. The victims’ families have previously expressed their disagreement and disgust with the verdict he received instead of the death penalty. Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer delivered the sentence. By Florida law, she cannot recommend a different sentence because the law requires a unanimous jury for the death penalty.

CNN reported that the students who were murdered were Alyssa Alhadeff, 14; Martin Duque Anguiano, 14; Nicholas Dworet, 17; Jaime Guttenberg, 14; Luke Hoyer, 15; Cara Loughran, 14; Gina Montalto, 14; Joaquin Oliver, 17; Alaina Petty, 14; Meadow Pollack, 18; Helena Ramsay, 17; Alex Schachter, 14; Carmen Schentrup, 16; and Peter Wang, 15. Geography teacher Scott Beigel, 35; wrestling coach Chris Hixon, 49; and assistant football coach Aaron Feis, 37, were also killed.