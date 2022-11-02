Twitter’s fact-check feature flagged tweets from Biden and the White House

In the past week, Twitter has fact-checked two separate tweets from President Joe Biden and the White House, with the latter post being deleted completely, according to CNN.
The news: On Wednesday the White House deleted a tweet about an increase in social security payments for seniors. The tweet was fact-checked by Twitter, stating that the increase was automatic, Forbes reported.
- The White House tweet read: “Seniors are getting the biggest increase in their Social Security Checks in 10 years through President Biden’s leadership.”
- Twitter quickly followed up with a fact-check note, stating that the automatic increase was actually thanks to a law passed by President Richard Nixon in 1972, which tied Social Security payments to the Consumer Price Index. The tweet was deleted following the fact-check.
- Under Nixon’s law, as the CPI rises, so do Social Security payments, which follows the upward track of inflation rates in recent months.
Worth noting: This is not the first tweet from the Biden administration that has been fact-checked by Twitter recently.
- On Friday, Biden tweeted: “Let me give you the facts. In 2020, 55 corporations made $40 billion. And they paid zero in federal taxes. My Inflation Reduction Act puts an end to this.”
- Twitter followed this post with a fact-check notice, stating that the Inflation Reduction Act imposed a minimum tax on corporations with pre-tax earnings over $1 billion, and also stated that out of the 55 companies Biden referenced, only 14 of them had earnings greater than $1 billion.
