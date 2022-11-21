When is the best time to travel during Thanksgiving?

It's safe to say that this Thanksgiving holiday will be one of the busier ones — especially after celebrating the last two years amid a pandemic.

Nearly 54.6 million people are expected to hit the road to travel 50 miles or more to see their family, which is a 1.5% increase over 2021, according to a report from AAA.

“Families and friends are eager to spend time together this Thanksgiving, one of the busiest for travel in the past two decades,” said Paula Twidale, AAA’s senior vice president of travel, according to a press release. “Plan ahead and pack your patience, whether you’re driving or flying.”

Best and worst times to travel by road

Here are the best and worst times to hit the road during the Thanksgiving break, according to Life Hacker.



Wednesday, Nov. 23

Worst time: From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Best time: Before 8 a.m. and after 8 p.m.



Thursday, Nov. 24

Worst time: From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Best time: Before 11 a.m. and after 6 p.m.



Friday, Nov. 25

Worst time: From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Best time: Before 11 a.m. and after 8 p.m.



Saturday, Nov. 26

Worst time: From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Best time: Before 2 p.m. and after 8 p.m.



Sunday, November 27

Worst time: From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Best time: Before 11 a.m. and after 8 p.m.