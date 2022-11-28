Hawaii’s Mauna Loa erupts for the first time since 1984, ashfall threatens residents

The largest active volcano in the world, Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, is erupting for the first time since 1984, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Mauna Loa erupted at 11:30 p.m. local time on Sunday, in Mokuaweoweo, the summit caldera of the volcano. The lava flow currently remains contained within the summit caldera, and is not a threat to residential areas, per the USGS.

“Typically, Mauna Loa eruptions start off with the heaviest volume first,” said Ken Hon, the scientist-in-charge at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, per The Associated Press. “After a few days, it starts to calm down a little bit.”

Right now, the main threat from the volcano’s eruption is the spread of ash, volcanic gas and Pele’s hair — thin glass fibers formed from volcanic gas. The National Weather Service in Honolulu issued an advisory for a “light accumulation of ashfall” and predicts that roughly a quarter inch of ash will cover some areas.

According to the National Weather Service, ashfall can damage buildings and vehicles, disrupt sewage and electrical systems, contaminate water supplies, and damage or kill vegetation. It is abrasive, and can be harmful to lungs and eyes.

“People with respiratory illnesses should remain indoors to avoid inhaling the ash particles and anyone outside should cover their mouth and nose with a mask or cloth,” the Honolulu office warned, per CNN. “Possible harm to crops and animals. Minor equipment and infrastructure damage. Reduced visibility. Widespread clean-up may be necessary.”

The eruption is not expected to impact tourism or flights to Hawaii, the Hawaii Tourism Authority said in a tweet. The Hawaii Volcanoes National Park main park remains open while Mauna Loa is closed.

We are closely monitoring the eruption of Mokuʻāweoweo, which is not currently threatening communities downhill or affecting flights to the Island of Hawaiʻi. https://t.co/ptkvNLKv0e — Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority (HTA) (@HawaiiHTA) November 28, 2022

This was Mauna Loa’s longest recorded period without an eruption. For 3,000 years, it has erupted roughly every six years. However, the eruption before this was 38 years ago. Around half of those eruptions remained contained to the summit area, while the other half sent lava into populated areas, according to the USGS.

In September, the USGS recorded seismic activity which threatened an eruption. Dozens of earthquakes occurred during the fall months. This type of activity often indicates an eruption in the near future, and volcanologists suspected Mauna Loa would erupt soon.

During the past few days, the USGS has recorded dozens more earthquakes in the region of Mauna Loa.

Mauna Loa’s 1984 Eruption

Mauna Loa’s most recent eruption was in March 1984. The lava traveled 16 miles in just four days and stopped about 4 miles outside of Hilo, a city on the northeastern side of the Big Island.

According to The Associated Press, during Mauna Loa’s 1950 eruption, lava traveled to the ocean in less than three hours.

One of Mauna Loa’s deadliest eruptions on record was in 1868, reports the National Park Service. The eruption was led by massive quakes and landslides. A total of 77 Hawaiians were killed, and damage to infrastructure was extensive.

