Wednesday, November 30, 2022 
29 tornadoes have been reported in the South and are causing damage

By Madison Selcho Madison Selcho
Lightning brightens the evening sky in Jackson, Miss.

Lightning brightens the evening sky in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. Area residents were provided a light show as severe weather accompanied by some potential twisters affected parts of Louisiana and Mississippi.

Rogelio V. Solis, Associated Press

Tornadoes, high winds and hail have been damaging homes, businesses and more in some parts of the South.

Here’s what we know.

How many tornadoes have been reported?

There have been 29 tornado reports mostly from Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama since Tuesday, according to CNN.

USA Today reported that Birmingham’s weather service has “confirmed a tornado touched down about 3 a.m. Wednesday.”

The National Weather Service office in Birmingham also notified the public through Twitter that there has been damage in Elmore County from the tornadoes.

“We will be dispatching 2 teams of meteorologists to investigate possible tornado damage today in Montgomery/Elmore and Greene Counties,” the office reported.

Has anyone been harmed by the tornadoes?

CNN reported that at least two people have been killed in Alabama in a community north of Montgomery.

“They were in their home that was struck by a tree due to the tornado,” said Christina Thornton, director of the Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency.

Thornton continued, “Thanks to the heroic efforts of our first responders many other lives were saved. We pray for our community as we mourn the tragic loss of lives.”

Fox Weather reported that four people have been “seriously injured” and that many animals have been killed in Caldwell Parish, Louisiana.

Cindy Lawrence, the emergency manager in Lowndes County, Mississippi, confirmed that a tornado hit homes and a grocery store, but no people were harmed.

“I did have a couple people say they were trapped in their house, but crews went to the scene and got them out,” Lawrence said. “Nobody was hurt. We didn’t have to transport anyone to the hospital.”

What has the National Weather Service said?

The New York Times reported that Ashton Robinson Cook, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service, says the storm is expected to bring rain and move into the Northeast on Wednesday.

“Damaging winds will be the primary threat,” the Weather Service announced early Wednesday morning.

The Associated Press reported that the National Weather Service warned that the tornadoes could cause severe damage as the storm front is moving eastward from Texas, “threatening a stretch of the United States where more than 25 million people live.”

The National Weather Service tweeted that the best way for people to stay up to date with what is happening is to “make sure you are following the correct NWS office that covers your location.”

