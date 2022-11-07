An iPhone 14 could take 4 to 5 weeks to get delivered to you. Here’s why

The new iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are expected to have longer and delayed deliveries due to restrictions in the Zhengzhou iPhone production factory in China.

In a statement, Apple confirmed the delay, saying the production facility has reduced capacity and that it expects consumers will have a longer wait time for the product, per The Guardian.

Why are shipments for iPhone 14 Pro delayed?

According to The Express Tribune, the Chinese company has imposed COVID-19 restrictions due to a recent outbreak, causing iPhone production delays. The manufacturing company, Foxconn, told The New York Times that a few employees were put in quarantine in an effort to stop the outbreak.

Foxconn is Apple’s largest iPhone manufacturer and it is trying to resume full production, according to The Guardian. In response to the restrictions and production delays from Foxconn, Apple has shifted some of its iPhone production to India.

What effect does delayed iPhone production have on Apple?

The outbreak comes at an unfortunate time when China is enforcing “zero COVID-19” policies and Apple approaches the holiday season, traditionally a time of high demand for its products, according to BBC.

Last year, Apple made a third of its iPhone sales in the holiday season alone, increasing its total revenue by 8%, The New York Times reported.

When will my iPhone 14 be delivered?

According to the Apple site, deliveries for the iPhone 14 will take about four to five weeks in the United States.

