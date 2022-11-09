Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, November 9, 2022 | 
U.S. & World

Unseen photos of Nazi Kristallnacht released 84 years later. Here’s what they reveal

By Hannah Murdock Hannah Murdock
SHARE Unseen photos of Nazi Kristallnacht released 84 years later. Here’s what they reveal
This photo released by Yad Vashem, World Holocaust Remembrance Center, shows German Nazis carry Jewish books, presumably for burning, during Kristallnacht intake most likely in the town of Fuerth, Germany on Nov. 10, 1938.

This photo released by Yad Vashem, World Holocaust Remembrance Center, shows German Nazis carry Jewish books, presumably for burning, during Kristallnacht intake most likely in the town of Fuerth, Germany, on Nov. 10, 1938.

Yad Vashem via Associated Press

Wednesday marks 84 years since the November pogrom “Kristallnacht” — or the Night of Broken Glass.

On the night of Nov. 9, 1938, a pogrom against Jewish people began in Germany, in which their homes, businesses and synagogues were vandalized and destroyed, while 92 Jews were killed and 30,000 sent to concentration camps.

Related

The violence of that night and the days that followed is considered the starting point of the Holocaust, Ilan Ben Zion writes in The Associated Press.

Now, 84 years later, newly discovered photographs donated to Israel’s Yad Vashem memorial show the horror and destruction of that night up close. 

This photo released by Yad Vashem, World Holocaust Remembrance Center, shows German Nazis carry Jewish books, presumably for burning, during Kristallnacht intake most likely in the town of Fuerth, Germany on Nov. 10, 1938.

Photo taken during the pogrom in the city of Nuremberg and the nearby town of Fuerth by Nazi photographers on Nov. 10, 1938.

Yad Vashem via Associated Press

The photos — taken by Nazi photographers in Nuremberg, Germany, and nearby Fuerth — were donated to Yad Vashem when they were discovered by the descendants of a Jewish American serviceman, according to The Associated Press.

AP22313481001016.jpg

Photo taken during the pogrom in the city of Nuremberg and the nearby town of Fuerth by Nazi photographers on Nov. 10, 1938.

Yad Vashem via Associated Press

In the photos, Nazi soldiers carry books for burning, a soldier breaks a glass window as bystanders look on and Jewish property is ransacked and destroyed.

AP22313481013990.jpg

Photo taken during the pogrom in the city of Nuremberg and the nearby town of Fuerth by Nazi photographers on Nov. 10, 1938.

Yad Vashem via Associated Press

Jonathan Matthews, the head of photo archives at Yad Vashem, said, “We can see Schutzstaffel (SS) and Sturmabteilung (SA) members executing the pogroms. They shatter, ignite and burn Jewish stores and synagogues, humiliate Jews, all while the public stands aside and watches,” according to Israeli news site Ynet News.

AP22313481014786.jpg

Photo taken during the pogrom in the city of Nuremberg and the nearby town of Fuerth by Nazi photographers on Nov. 10, 1938.

Yad Vashem via Associated Press

“This is further proof the order was given by Nazi leaders, and these pogroms were not spontaneous — as Germany tried to present,” Matthews stated.

AP22313481031968.jpg

Photo taken during the pogrom in the city of Nuremberg and the nearby town of Fuerth by Nazi photographers on Nov. 10, 1938.

Yad Vashem via Associated Press

Now, 84 years later, Kristallnacht survivors are warning others about the dangers of antisemitism and hate speech in a campaign launched by the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany.

AP22313481050404.jpg

Photo taken during the pogrom in the city of Nuremberg and the nearby town of Fuerth by Nazi photographers on Nov. 10, 1938.

Yad Vashem via Associated Press

The #ItStartedWithWords campaign released a video in which survivors recount their experiences.

“With the growing prevalence of Holocaust denial, distortion and hate speech on social platforms, the core message behind the #ItStartedWithWords campaign becomes even more important: The Holocaust did not start with camps, ghettos and deportations; it started with words of hate,” said Greg Schneider, the executive vice president of the Claims Conference, per The Associated Press.

Related

Next Up In U.S. and world
Airplane prices expected to surge — and they likely won’t come down
Some Texas teens will retake SATs after tests flew off the back of a UPS truck
Nevada governor election update: race not called yet
Michigan goes blue: 2022 midterm results
All eyes on close Arizona Senate race between Kelly and Masters
Russia is moving Brittney Griner to a penal colony