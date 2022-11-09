Mercedes Benz found buried in backyard of California mansion, vehicle owner had history of arrests

A 1991 Mercedes Benz was uncovered four to five feet beneath the ground in the backyard of a sprawling San Francisco suburban mansion. According to a statement from police, investigators believe the vehicle, which went missing during the 1990s, was buried there by the previous homeowner.

The car was discovered in late October by landscapers while working on a project. Police took cadaver dogs to investigate the scene. According to the police statement, the cadaver dogs made a few slight notifications of human remains, but those could be unrelated to the investigation.

“They are going through a landscaping project, so it’s quite possible it could be worker who got cut and dripped some blood on the ground. We just don’t know what the dogs are reacting to until we discover it,” said Atherton Police Commander Daniel Larsen, per CBS News.

A couple of days after the initial on-site investigation, police excavated the vehicle and took it to the San Mateo County Crime Lab for further inspection, CNN reported.

According to the police statement, the vehicle was most likely buried around the same time that it was reported missing to the Palo Alto Police Department in September 1992. The car was buried with the top down, and filled with bags of concrete, says CNN. No human remains were found in the vehicle.

The car was registered to John Lew, who owned the property from 1991 to 2009. The car has a personalized license plate that reads “LEWJ.” Lew died in 2015, according to police.

Atherton police believe the vehicle might have been buried for insurance fraud purposes, but detectives are still investigating the case.

Who was Jon Lew?

According to CBS News, Lew had a history of arrests for murder, attempted murder and insurance fraud.

In the late 1990s, Lew was arrested for insurance fraud when he hired undercover police officers and told them to drown a $1.2 million yacht in international waters.

Lew was found guilty during the 1960s for murdering a 21-year-old woman in Los Angelos County, CBS reported. He was released from prison in 1968 when the California Supreme Court reversed the conviction over hearsay evidence.

In 1997, Lew was convicted for two counts of attempted murder and he spent three years in prison.