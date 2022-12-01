Lady Susan Hussey, a prominent member of the Buckingham Palace household, has officially resigned from her duties and apologized for making insensitive comments to a Black visitor.

Sky News reported that the incident comes about a year after Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, claimed that a member of the palace household commented about what color skin her son would have prior to his birth.

Who is Lady Susan Hussey?

Lady Susan Hussey was a lady-in-waiting to the late Queen Elizabeth II and is the godmother to Prince William, according to the The Washington Post.

Time reported that the 83-year-old was a “longtime confidante” of the late queen.

Hussey began her nonsalaried role in 1960, assisting the royal family with correspondence and attending functions with the late queen, according to Insider.

Hussey was known within the palace as the “Number One Head Girl,” and was described to be “one of the key trusted figures” helping the queen in her later life.

Why did Lady Susan Hussey resign?

Hussey resigned from her place in the Buckingham Palace household on Wednesday and issued an apology for making insensitive comments to a Black British guest at the palace, including asking, “Where are you really from?”

The Guardian reported that Ngozi Fulani, a Black British charity leader who founded the domestic abuse charity Sistah Space, said that she felt as if “she was being forced to denounce her citizenship” when asked by Hussey about where she “really came from.”

“I found myself in this place where I wanted to say something but what happened would automatically be seen as my fault, it would bring Sistah Space down. It would be, ‘Oh, she has a chip on their shoulder,’” Fulani told the Independent.

Mixed feelings about yesterday's visit to Buckingham Palace. 10 mins after arriving, a member of staff, Lady SH, approached me, moved my hair to see my name badge. The conversation below took place. The rest of the event is a blur.

Thanks @ManduReid & @SuzanneEJacob for support🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/OUbQKlabyq — Sistah Space (@Sistah_Space) November 30, 2022

Fulani also claimed Hussey touched her hair without permission and asked many times where she was from, “even though she was born and raised in England,” according to Time.

What has the palace said?

Sky News reported that a spokesperson for the Prince of Wales said that Hussey’s comments were “unacceptable and deeply regrettable.”

The spokesperson continued, “Racism has no place in our society.”

The BBC reported that Buckingham Palace said in a statement, “In this instance, unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments have been made. We have reached out to Ngozi Fulani on this matter, and we are inviting her to discuss all elements of her experience in person if she wishes.”

The palace went on to say in the statement that members of the royal household are being “reminded” of inclusivity and diversity policies that they are “required to uphold at all times.”

