Winter storms rage across the U.S. this week

Much of the U.S. really can look forward to a white Christmas this year. Winter storms will be blanketing the West and move into the Plains and the Midwest and later will move to the Northeast.

The New York Times reported that “nearly 16 million people from Arizona up to Montana and across to Minnesota were either under a winter weather advisory or winter storm warning Monday morning.”

The Weather Channel dubbed the weather system “Winter Storm Diaz.”

“Diaz is producing snow in the northern, central and southern Rockies right now,” according to Weather.com.

One city, Soda Springs, California, near Lake Tahoe, saw 60 inches of snow in two days, per CNN.

The storm isn’t just bringing snow, but it will also create rain in some areas of the country this week.

Here’s what meteorologists are predicting for Winter Storm Diaz