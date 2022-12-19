Fortnite’s parent company to pay $520 million in FTC privacy case

The Federal Trade Commission has ordered Epic Games, the parent company of Fortnite, to pay $520 million in fines for violating privacy laws and deceiving players.

“Epic put children and teens at risk through its lax privacy practices, and cost consumers millions in illegal charges through its use of dark patterns,” Samuel Levine, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, said in a press release.

The fine involves two settlements — a $275 million penalty for violating the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and $245 million in refunds for deploying “design tricks, known as dark patterns, to dupe millions of players into making unintentional purchases,” according to the press release.

“Under the proposed orders announced today, the company will be required to change its default settings, return millions to consumers, and pay a record-breaking penalty for its privacy abuses,” Levine said.

According to Polygon, the privacy concerns posed by Epic Games came to light in 2021 during its lawsuit against Apple.

COPPA is a law that requires online services, like Fortnite, to receive parental consent before collecting a child’s personal information and limits the information collected.

FTC noted that Fortnite violated the regulation by not getting parents’ consent and by putting too many roadblocks for guardians who chose to delete their child’s information from the platform.

It also automatically matched children and teens with adults, which exposed underaged children to harassment, bullying and threats as well as “psychologically traumatizing issues such as suicide,” the release stated.

CNBC reported that at the heart of the investigation, FTC argued that Epic Games marketed Fortnite to children, through tools like “music, celebrity and brand partnerships,” without addressing COPPA violations.

Epic Games issued a statement on Monday, accepting responsibility and the hefty penalty. “No developer creates a game with the intention of ending up here,” the company said.

“Statutes written decades ago don’t specify how gaming ecosystems should operate. The laws have not changed, but their application has evolved and long-standing industry practices are no longer enough. We accepted this agreement because we want Epic to be at the forefront of consumer protection and provide the best experience for our players,” Epic Games added.