6 dead and 1 hospitalized in Canada condo shooting

On Sunday evening, a 73-year-old gunman reportedly opened fire in several condominium units northwest of Toronto, killing five people and injuring one.

York Regional Police received the call to respond at 7:20 p.m. and arrived on the scene in a Vaughan neighborhood where an officer shot and killed the male shooter, per a police press release.

Neither a possible motive nor names of the victims have yet been released to the public as of Monday morning, said York Regional Police Chief James MacSween.

MacSween described the units as a “horrendous scene,” as reported by The Associated Press.

Officers went door-to-door to evacuate the building and investigate, declaring that no further threat was detected, per York Regional Police. Residents were expected to be able to enter the building again Monday morning.

The city had its flags at half-mast in honor of the victims, per Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca’s request. Canadians are shaken by the shooting, as mass shootings are a less common occurrence in Canada than in the United States, according to the AP.

Flags at City of Vaughan facilities have been lowered to half-mast in memory of the victims from last night's shootings in Vaughan. pic.twitter.com/hPg6YpVR0k — Steven Del Duca (@StevenDelDuca) December 19, 2022

Over this last year, officials have worked to tighten gun control laws within the country with stricter gun laws, as reported by the Deseret News.

“Everybody is horrified,” Del Duca told the AP. “To wake up to this news this morning or see it last night, we are in absolute shock. ... This is something I never thought I would see here.”

In an update that MacSween presented Monday afternoon, the shooter was identified as 73-year-old Francesco Villi, a resident of the building, who was shot and killed on the third floor of the complex by a male officer.

Officers responded in about 2.5 minutes, and the officer who shot Villi “is doing OK at this point,” MacSween said.

The victims’ identities will not be released until they are confirmed with the coroner’s office and the families are notified, but several of the deceased were members of the condo board and consisted of two adult females and three adult males, according to MacSween.

Canada’s Special Investigations Unit will take over at this point and is currently working on determining a motive. MacSween said that there are several ongoing searches they hope will provide answers.