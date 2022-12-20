Harvey Weinstein found guilty of rape, sexual assault, faces up to 24 years of prison

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was found guilty on Monday of rape and sexual assault against one of four women in Los Angeles, according to CNN.

This is the second trial to convict Weinstein, who was at the center of allegations during the emergence of the #MeToo era and is serving a 23-year sentence in New York for similar charges.

The report stated that the jury deliberated on seven charges, including “one count of sexual battery by restraint, one count of forcible oral copulation and one count of rape related to two other women — including Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a filmmaker and first partner to California Gov. Gavin Newsom.”

The 70-year-old pleaded not guilty to the charges and faces up to 24 years in prison in California. Sentencing is pending.

“Harvey Weinstein forever destroyed a part of me that night in 2013 and I will never get that back. The criminal trial was brutal and Weinstein’s lawyers put me through hell on the witness stand, but I knew I had to see this through to the end, and I did,” one of the accusers said in a statement after the verdict, per The Associated Press. “I hope Weinstein never sees the outside of a prison cell during his lifetime.”

The jury, which was made up of four women and eight men, deliberated for nine days after weeks of emotional testimony from 44 witnesses, per NBC News,

A verdict on assault charges alleged by three women between 2004 and 2013 could not be reached. According to the Los Angeles Times, the judge declared a mistrial on those changes.

“Harvey is obviously disappointed, however hopefully because with this particular accuser there are good ground to appeal based on time and location of alleged events,” Weinstein’s spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer, said in a statement, per CNN. “He is grateful the jury took their time to deliberate on the other counts and he is prepared to continue fighting for his innocence.”

The jury will return to court on Tuesday.

