The Washington Post, the Texas Tribune and ProPublica all obtained new records detailing the delayed medical response at the scene of the May 24 elementary school massacre in Uvalde, Texas.

Here’s what was found.

Why was medical response delayed?

Though the new report — which examines the response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School earlier this year — still claims that the largest flaw was law enforcement’s failure to confront the shooter, there were also holes in the medical response that affected when treatment could be administered to the victims, according to the Texas Tribune.

The Associated Press reported that police cars blocked access for medical vehicles to reach the scene, helicopters were delayed miles away with blood supplies for the victims and ambulances were low in supply.

Due to the chaotic nature of the scene and the medical response delays, people such as school bus driver Sylvia Uriegas helped transport wounded children to the hospital by making her bus a makeshift ambulance.

“We’re not first responders,” Uriegas said. “But then we were.”

The Washington Post reported that the scene “exemplified the flawed medical response — captured in video footage, investigative documents, interviews and radio traffic — that experts said undermined the chances of survival for some victims.”

What happened with the school’s security?

The New York Post reported that a Texas safety inspector recently posed as an intruder and was able to walk into the Texas elementary school unchallenged. The inspector walked into the school from a back door that was unlatched, which is how the gunman entered on May 24.

“This is probably why, because they’re not paying attention to our students,” Berlinda Arreola, grandmother of Uvalde victim Amerie Jo Garza, said regarding the breach.

Interim district Superintendent Gary Patterson said during a school district meeting that the breach “is really 100% my responsibility,” and that “we have got to secure those areas.”

Rolling Stone reported that two teachers and 19 students died in the shooting in May.

What changes are being made?

The Deseret News reported that the Texas police chief was fired for hesitating to stop the gunman during the May 24 shooting.

The Texas House of Representatives released a detailed report of their investigation into the shooting, which found failures in the response time of law enforcement that day and called for the removal of police chief Pete Arrendondo.

The report found “systemic failures and egregiously poor decision making,” regarding how officers waited more than an hour to go after the gunman, according to The New York Times.

The New York Post reported that even though the school district is behind schedule, it plans to install $5 million worth in security equipment in each school.

“I hate that, but we are making progress — just not as quickly as we’d like,” Patterson said.

This equipment plan includes bullet-resistent doors, cameras, a command center for police and fences.

