Notable quotes from Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s speech to Congress

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Congress in a joint session Wednesday in which he thanked the United States for its support of Ukraine and asked for more aid as the war with Russia continues.

Read notable quotes from the speech below:

Quotes were taken from The New York Times’ transcript of the speech.

Zelenskyy calls United States aid an ‘investment’

Zelenskyy thanked Congress for their financial support before stating, “Your money is not charity. It’s an investment in the global security and democracy that we handle in the most responsible way.”

Zelenskyy gives Congress a flag from the frontlines

“When I was in Bakhmut yesterday, our heroes gave me the flag, the battle flag, the flag of those who defend Ukraine, Europe and the world at the cost of their lives. They asked me to bring this flag to you, to the U.S. Congress, to members of the House of Representatives and senators whose decisions can save millions of people.”

“This flag is a symbol of our victory in this war. We stand, we fight and we will win because we are united — Ukraine, America and the entire free world.”

Zelenskyy compares Ukrainian soldiers to American soldiers during WWII

“[Russia] threw everything it had against the free world, just like the brave American soldiers which held their lines and fought back Hitler’s forces during the Christmas of 1944. Brave Ukrainian soldiers are doing the same to Putin’s forces this Christmas.”

Zelenskyy says U.S. support could ‘speed up our victory’

“Russia could stop its aggression, really, if it wanted to, but you can speed up our victory,” Zelenskyy stated.

He also called U.S. support “crucial,” to getting to a turning point in the war.

Zelenskyy says Ukrainians will celebrate Christmas, even without electricity

“In two days we will celebrate Christmas. Maybe candlelit. Not because it’s more romantic, no, but because there will not be, there will be no electricity,” Zelenskyy said.

“We’ll celebrate Christmas. Celebrate Christmas and, even if there is no electricity, the light of our faith in ourselves will not be put out.”

