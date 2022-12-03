Facebook Twitter
Saturday, December 3, 2022 
FedEx driver arrested in the killing and kidnapping of a 7-year-old girl

Police described the incident as a crime of opportunity, stating that the driver had no relation with the girl’s family

By Ashley Nash
This undated photo from Wise County Sheriff’s Office shows Tanner Lynn Horner. Horner, 31, was arrested Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, on kidnapping and murder charges after confessing to killing a 7-year-old Texas girl and telling authorities where to find her body, according to Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin. The girl’s stepmother had reported her missing on Wednesday from the family home near Paradise, Texas. (Wise County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Wise County Sheriff’s Office via AP

Two days after being reported missing, the body of 7-year-old Athena Strand has been found on Friday evening, and a FedEx driver was arrested in relation to the crime, according to CNN.

The news: 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner was arrested on kidnapping and murder charges, the Associated Press reported, after confessing to the murder and leading authorities to find her body.

  • Athena was reported missing on Wednesday from the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and a tip led law enforcement to Horner who had reportedly made a delivery to the Strand home on the day she disappeared, the AP continued.
Details: Horner is currently being held in jail for capital murder and aggravated kidnapping on a $1.5 million bond, said Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin, via ABC.

  • Strand’s body was found by police southeast of Boyd, Texas, ABC continued. Digital evidence has led police to believe that she died within an hour of her abduction.
  • In an interview with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Akin said that Horner did not know the family and described the incident as a crime of opportunity.
  • “We do believe she died by his hand,” Akin stated to the Telegram, eliminating the possibility that she could have been hit by the delivery truck.
  • According to the Associated Press, authorities have not yet disclosed a motive from Horner.
  • The Fort Worth Post-Telegram added that Horner did not appear to have a previous criminal record within the surrounding jurisdictions.
