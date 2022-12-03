FedEx driver arrested in the killing and kidnapping of a 7-year-old girl

Two days after being reported missing, the body of 7-year-old Athena Strand has been found on Friday evening, and a FedEx driver was arrested in relation to the crime, according to CNN.

The news: 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner was arrested on kidnapping and murder charges, the Associated Press reported, after confessing to the murder and leading authorities to find her body.



Athena was reported missing on Wednesday from the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and a tip led law enforcement to Horner who had reportedly made a delivery to the Strand home on the day she disappeared, the AP continued.

Details: Horner is currently being held in jail for capital murder and aggravated kidnapping on a $1.5 million bond, said Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin, via ABC.

