5 New Year’s Eve events to watch

The New Year is almost here. After two years of quieter celebrations, this year is jampacked with shows and performances.

Billboard reported that artists like Adele and Bruno Mars are hosting New Year’s Eve events, but for those who plan to stay at home, worry not. News channels are gearing up for live coverage as 2023 rolls in, whether that’s capturing the ball drop at Times Square or inviting award-winning artists to pump up the crowd.

Here is a list of New Year's Eve events to watch from the comfort of your home.

What to know: Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen ring in the new year, but without drinking on live television this time, as Variety reported. Big performers include Usher, Ellie Goulding, Patti LaBelle and Ava Max. Viewers can also expect appearances from Steve Aoki, Kevin Hart and Jean Smart.

Where to watch: Cnn.com, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream at 7 p.m. MST.

What to know: Country music stars Jimmie Allen and Elle King, as well as actress Rachel Smith, will host CBS’ special this year.

Where to watch: Paramount+, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream at 8 p.m. MST.

What to know: Internet celebrity Liza Koshy will share hosting duties with Ryan Seacrest. Performances will take place across the country with Duran Duran, New Edition and J-hope at Times Square in New York City; Fitz and the Tantrums and Halle Bailey taking the stage at Disneyland, California; and Billy Porter in New Orleans.

Where to watch: ABC News, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, Direct TV Stream at 7 p.m. MST.

What to know: Miley Cyrus will be hosting from Miami alongside her godmother Dolly Parton. Anitta, Jack Harlow and Saweetie are expected to perform and comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy will also make an appearance, according to The Rolling Stone.

How to watch: NBC, Peacock, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. MST.

What to know: “Fox & Friends Weekend” co-anchors Rachel Campos-Duffy, Will Cain and Pete Hegseth will be live in Nashville, Tennessee. Country music star Brantley Gilbert and “Fox Across America” host and comedian Jimmy Failla are expected to join.

Where to watch: Fox News from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. MST on New Year’s Eve.

