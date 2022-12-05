Thousands flee Mount Semeru volcano eruption in Indonesia

Thousands have fled following the eruption Sunday of Mount Semeru, Indonesia’s tallest volcano. Now, evacuations are continuing as searchers also look for victims on the island of Java.

The news comes just days after the world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, spewed lava across Hawaii’s Big Island.

The lava from the Mauna Loa eruption is still flowing, though it has slowed to about 40 feet an hour, according to CNN. The biggest challenge there, officials said, is the lava flow could disrupt a major highway and create transportation hassles.

Per CNN on the Mauna Loa flow, “As the rivers of molten rock ooze down towards the highway, authorities say the lava poses no immediate threat to any homes.”

The Associated Press reported the Semeru volcano’s eruption was triggered by monsoon rains, which eroded the dome, leading to “an avalanche of blistering gas and lava.”

The news agency said, “Mount Semeru in Lumajang district in East Java province spewed thick columns of ash more than 1,500 meters (nearly 5,000 feet) into the sky Sunday. Villages and nearby towns were blanketed with falling ash, blocking out the sun, but no casualties have been reported.”

This aerial photo taken with a drone shows houses covered in volcanic ashes following the eruption of Mount Semeru in Sumberwuluh village, Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia, on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Improved weather conditions Monday allowed rescuers to resume evacuation efforts and a search for possible victims after the highest volcano on Indonesia’s most densely populated island erupted, triggered by monsoon rains. Trisnadi, Associated Press

Per AP, hundreds of rescuers were on scene Monday in hard-hit Sumberwuluh and Superiturang, “where houses and mosques were buried to their rooftops by tons of volcanic debris.”

Tholib Vatelehan, a Basarnas spokesperson, told Reuters that the provincial search and rescue agency had sent teams out to assess the damage, but that low rainfall was helping.

“Yesterday, the rainfall level was high, causing all the material from the top of the mountain to come down. But today, so far, there’s no rain, so it's relatively safe,” he said.

Just a year ago, Mount Semeru blew up and killed 51 people, while hundreds more were burned.

When the volcano began to rumble, close to 2,000 fled on their own to emergency shelters at area schools.

A man looks on as Mount Semeru releases volcanic materials during an eruption on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia. Indonesia’s highest volcano on the country’s most densely populated island of Java erupted Sunday. Associated Press

The Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation in Indonesia has widened the area of concern to five miles around the crater and the volcano is now at the highest alert level.

Fox News quoted data from the ASEAN Coordination Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management showing that about 61,000 people — 15,256 households — are within 6 miles of the erupting volcano and “are likely to be impacted.”

Per Fox, “Indonesia is an archipelago with more than 270 million people living there. The area is part of the ‘Ring of Fire’ of the Pacific Ocean and is prone to earthquakes and volcanic activity because of the fault lines and tectonic plates.”

Indonesia has 142 volcanoes, as well as the largest population in the world that lives close to volcanos, according to Reuters. Nearly 9 million people are within 6.2 miles (10 kilometers) of a volcano.