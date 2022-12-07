Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, December 7, 2022 | 
U.S. & World Business

Need to do some last-minute shopping? These stores are open on Christmas and New Year’s

Your one-stop guide for when you forget something on your holiday shopping wish list

By Ashley Nash
SHARE Need to do some last-minute shopping? These stores are open on Christmas and New Year’s
Here is a list of stores that plan to be open on Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Alanna Francom loads items into the trunk of her car in the Costco parking lot in Murray on March 12, 2020. Here is a list of stores that plan to be open on Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Ivy Ceballo, Deseret News

The holidays are a busy time, and with that chaos, it's easy to forget the small details, like eggs for your Christmas baked goods or stocking stuffers for the middle child. Lucky for you — and perhaps not so lucky for the holiday staff — there are still some stores open to meet your last-minute holiday needs.

Christmas Day: According to USA Today, these are some stores that are open on Christmas Day. However, hours may vary by location.

  • Costco — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • CVS — Open regular store hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Family Dollar — USA Today states that Family Dollar is open on Christmas, but closes earlier than usual, depending on location.
  • Ikea — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • JCPenney — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Nordstrom — Most stores close by 6 p.m., but hours vary by location.
  • Sam’s Club — Stores close at 6 p.m.
  • Target — 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Walgreens — Hours vary by location.
  • Walmart — Closes at 6 p.m.
  • Whole Foods — Hours vary by location.

New Year’s Eve: Most major retail stores will be open on New Year’s Eve, but depending on location, stores could close earlier that night and open later the next morning.

  • Target: Per Yahoo! News, on New Year’s Eve Target will open at its regular time, and close at 9 p.m. On New Year’s Day, the store will be open for regular store hours.
  • Walmart: According to AOL, Walmart will be open during normal business hours on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Good Housekeeping compiled a list of several stores that will have their doors open on New Year’s Day. Hours may vary by location.

  • CVS — Regular business hours.
  • Barnes and Noble — Most stores will open by 11 a.m.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond — Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Ikea — Regular business hours.
  • Kroger — Regular business hours.
  • Macy’s — Regular business hours.
  • Walgreens — Regular business hours.
  • Whole Foods — Hours vary by location.

Stores closed on New Year’s Day: Good Housekeeping reports that these stores and organizations will be closed on New Year’s Day:

  • ALDI.
  • Costco.
  • Sam’s Club.
  • Trader Joe’s.
  • Most banks.
  • FedEx.
  • Government-run organizations.
  • UPS.
  • United States Postal Service.
Next Up In U.S. and world
Should U.S. troops discharged for refusing COVID-19 shots be reinstated with back pay?
Police called to Sen. Ted Cruz’s home amid emergency involving daughter
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s attempts to stay relevant are earning the couple a major profit
Jonathan the tortoise turned 190, and he celebrated with a vegetable cake
Taliban conducted public execution, possibly the first since its return to power
China eases some COVID rules; experts debate impact