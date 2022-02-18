 clock menu more-arrow no yes
This ship full of Porsche and Bentley luxury cars is burning

A massive cargo ship with luxury cars is on fire right now

By Herb Scribner
A Porsche Taycan 4S electric vehicle in Olympia, Washington.
A Porsche Taycan 4S electric vehicle is shown Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, following a news conference in Olympia, Wash. A cargo ship full of new Porsches and other luxury cars is burning in the Atlantic Ocean.
Ted S. Warren, Associated Press

A major cargo ship packed with luxury cars — from Porsches to Audis to Bentleys — is on fire as it floats across the Atlantic Ocean.

What’s happening: USA Today reports that the ship — which has about 1,000 Porsches on it — caught fire off the Terceira Island in the Azores, which is a Portuguese island territory.

  • The ship left Germany on Feb. 10.
  • It was supposed to arrive in Davisville, Rhode Island, on Wednesday.
  • The 22 crew members were lifted off of the burning ship by helicopter.
  • Per The New York Times, it’s still unclear how much of the inventory was destroyed in the fire.

What they’re saying: “While it remains too early to confirm what occurred and next steps, we are — along with our colleagues at Porsche AG — supporting our customers and our dealers as best we can to find solutions,” said Angus Fitton, vice president of PR at Porsche Cars North America, according to CNN Business. “We are in contact with the shipping company and the details of the cars on board are now known.”

  • “We are aware of an incident involving a third-party cargo ship transporting Volkswagen Group vehicles across the Atlantic. The vessel was on its way to North America,” said Dirk Ameer, a Volkswagen spokesperson, according to CNN Business. “At this time, we are not aware of any injuries. We are in contact with the shipping company to get more information about the incident.”

What’s next: Officials have arranged for the ship to be towed as it continues to burn in the middle of the ocean, according to CNN.

