Russia, which has military equipment on Ukraine’s border, blames U.S. for Ukraine war tension

Russia is shifting the blame to the United States when it comes to war with Ukraine

By Herb Scribner
Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via videoconference in Moscow, on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Putin accused the U.S. of trying to draw Russia into a war with Ukraine, as the nation continues to build up military forces on the border with Ukraine.
Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, via Associated Press

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin accused the U.S. of trying to draw Russia into a war with Ukraine, as the nation continues to build up military forces on the border with Ukraine.

What’s happening: Putin said Tuesday that the United States wanted Russia and Ukraine to have a confrontation so that the U.S. could put more sanctions on Russia, according to BBC News.

  • He said the U.S. has been ignoring Russia’s concern about NATO — the Western military alliance — expanding too far into Europe.

What he said: “It seems to me that the United States is not so much concerned about the security of Ukraine ... but its main task is to contain Russia’s development. In this sense Ukraine itself is just a tool to reach this goal,” Putin said, according to BBC News.

  • “Imagine that Ukraine is a NATO member and a military operation (to regain Crimea) begins,” the Russian leader said. “What — are we going to fight with Nato? Has anyone thought about this? It seems like they haven’t.”

State of play: Russia has amassed hundreds of thousands of troops on the Ukraine border.

Yes, but: New satellite images have shown that Russia has expanded its military presence in Belarus, Crimea and western Russia — all on the border of Ukraine, according to CNN.

  • Russia and Belarus said the deployments are all related to a major training exercise.

