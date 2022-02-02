We’re getting six more weeks of winter, groundhog says

As the legend goes, if Phil, the Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, groundhog, sees his shadow on the morning of Feb. 2, then there will be six more weeks of winter. If he doesn’t, then it’s going to be an early spring.

What’s the prediction?

Looks like Phil did see his shadow this Wednesday morning, according to Trib Live.

A group with top hats pulled Phil out from his burrow at 7:25 a.m., according to The Weather Channel. The skies were clear and the temperature hung at a low 30 degrees.

Phil was joined by a huge crowd in Jefferson County town after no in-person attendance in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, the groundhog had predicted six more weeks of winter as well. His predictions were followed by the 19th coldest February on record.

A long-standing tradition

“Each year, we are honored to introduce the world to Punxsutawney Phil,” said Groundhog Club Inner Circle President Jeff Lundy.

“The time-honored Pennsylvania tradition gives us an opportunity to show how proud we are of Punxsutawney, while also inviting visitors and spectators from around the world to join in spreading joy, no matter what the weather might hold,” he said.

This tradition dates back to 1886, but historically Phil’s predictions are more frequently wrong than right. As of 2020, the groundhog’s accuracy rate was at 39%, according to the Deseret News.