 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

A fierce winter storm is putting 100 million people under winter weather alerts

Flights are canceled across the country because of a fierce forthcoming winter storm

By Herb Scribner
Men on a soccer field in Chicago’s Lincoln Park.
Men play football on a soccer field in Chicago’s Lincoln Park Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. A significant winter storm is in the forecast.
Charles Rex Arbogast, Associated Press

More than 100 million people from New Mexico to Maine will be under winter weather alerts because of a massive winter storm that is expected to hit the country.

The news: A major snow system is expected to bring snow, rain and wintry weather throughout the country.

  • In anticipation of the snow, more than 1,400 flights in and out of the United States were canceled, per NBC News.
  • Airlines such as American, United and Delta issued waivers to customers who may have to rebook flights because of the storm.

Details: The South will see the biggest impact from the storm.

  • Dallas and Memphis, Tennessee, will likely see icy roads and power outages.
  • The Midwest could see a foot of snow.

What they’re saying: “The front is producing a broad prolonged significant winter weather that impacts much of the central U.S. and moves into parts of the Northeast overnight Wednesday, bringing a variety of winter weather hazards, including heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain,” the National Weather Service said.

What to watch for: We’re keeping our eyes on Texas. Last year, Texas had huge power outages because of a freak snowstorm in the area, as the Deseret News reported.

  • The Electric Reliability Council of Texas issued a winter weather watch Wednesday ahead of the upcoming storm, knowing that energy demand may increase because of the storm, per the Dallas Morning News.

We’re also watching the Midwest, which could see more snow than it has seen in a century, per CNN.

Next Up In U.S. & World

Loading comments...

The Latest

How national recruiting expert sizes up Utes’ 2022 class

By Jeff Call

For Cougars, ending 2-game skid won’t be easy with Dons coming to town

By Jeff Call

Utah Utes transfer will now play for Deion Sanders

By Ryan McDonald

Omicron subvariant BA.2 is just as severe as the original omicron

By Herb Scribner

Utah Utes football: 2022 recruiting class (+live updates, video)

By Ryan McDonald and Brandon Judd

BYU sticks to ‘developmental model’ for football recruiting, program building

By Jay Drew