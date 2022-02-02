A fierce winter storm is putting 100 million people under winter weather alerts

More than 100 million people from New Mexico to Maine will be under winter weather alerts because of a massive winter storm that is expected to hit the country.

The news: A major snow system is expected to bring snow, rain and wintry weather throughout the country.

In anticipation of the snow, more than 1,400 flights in and out of the United States were canceled, per NBC News.

Airlines such as American, United and Delta issued waivers to customers who may have to rebook flights because of the storm.

Details: The South will see the biggest impact from the storm.

Dallas and Memphis, Tennessee, will likely see icy roads and power outages.

The Midwest could see a foot of snow.

What they’re saying: “The front is producing a broad prolonged significant winter weather that impacts much of the central U.S. and moves into parts of the Northeast overnight Wednesday, bringing a variety of winter weather hazards, including heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain,” the National Weather Service said.

What to watch for: We’re keeping our eyes on Texas. Last year, Texas had huge power outages because of a freak snowstorm in the area, as the Deseret News reported.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas issued a winter weather watch Wednesday ahead of the upcoming storm, knowing that energy demand may increase because of the storm, per the Dallas Morning News.

We’re also watching the Midwest, which could see more snow than it has seen in a century, per CNN.