Could a deal stop Russia from invading Ukraine?

Ukraine and Russia could possibly sign a deal that would stop an invasion and potentially ease tension between Russia and the West.

What’s happening: French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday that he thinks a deal could happen between Ukraine and Russia soon, which would stop a full-scale war from breaking out, BBC News reports.

Macron told the Journal du Dimanche newspaper that Russia was not focused on “Ukraine, but a clarification of the rules ... with Nato and the EU.”

Macron said that Russia has the right to raise security concerns.

What he said: “We must protect our European brothers by proposing a new balance capable of preserving their sovereignty and peace,” Macron said.

“This must be done while respecting Russia and understanding the contemporary traumas of this great people and great nation.”

State of play: Tension has been building between Russia and the West since Russia set up military camps and equipment on the border of Ukraine.

The U.S. said it would deploy thousands of its troops to Eastern Europe, specifically putting troops in Romania, Germany and Poland, as I reported for the Deseret News.

Russia said this move by the U.S. was an attempt to build tension between Ukraine and Russia, according to BBC News.

Russia and the United States have been trading letters about what Russia’s demands are in order to stop an invasion.

The bigger picture: Russia has currently enough military troops to “seize any city” in Ukraine, the country’s former defense minister said, according to Business Insider.