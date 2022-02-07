 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Could a deal stop Russia from invading Ukraine?

Ukraine and Russia could be close to a deal amid ongoing tension between the two nations

By Herb Scribner
A man carries the Ukrainian national flag.
A man carries the Ukrainian national flag as members of the Ukrainian Catholic community gather in prayer outside the White House on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Washington. Ukraine and Russia could possibly sign a deal that would stop an invasion and potentially ease tension between Russia and the West.
Patrick Semansky, Associated Press

Ukraine and Russia could possibly sign a deal that would stop an invasion and potentially ease tension between Russia and the West.

What’s happening: French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday that he thinks a deal could happen between Ukraine and Russia soon, which would stop a full-scale war from breaking out, BBC News reports.

What he said: “We must protect our European brothers by proposing a new balance capable of preserving their sovereignty and peace,” Macron said.

  • “This must be done while respecting Russia and understanding the contemporary traumas of this great people and great nation.”

State of play: Tension has been building between Russia and the West since Russia set up military camps and equipment on the border of Ukraine.

  • The U.S. said it would deploy thousands of its troops to Eastern Europe, specifically putting troops in Romania, Germany and Poland, as I reported for the Deseret News.
  • Russia said this move by the U.S. was an attempt to build tension between Ukraine and Russia, according to BBC News.
  • Russia and the United States have been trading letters about what Russia’s demands are in order to stop an invasion.

The bigger picture: Russia has currently enough military troops to “seize any city” in Ukraine, the country’s former defense minister said, according to Business Insider.

  • However, Russia does not have enough soldiers for full occupation of the country.

