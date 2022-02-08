These suburbs have the most single people in the U.S.

Where can you find the most single people in the country? The short answer — don’t look at Utah.

What’s happening: Solitare Bliss — a website where you can play solitaire — recently analyzed U.S. Census Bureau data to find out which suburbs have the highest percentage of single people.

This includes people who have never been married and those who are divorced or separated.

The top 10: Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 suburbs and the major city nearby.

Euclid (Cleveland). Hoboken (New York City). Lakewood (Cleveland). Paradise (Las Vegas). Hackensack (New York City). Cicero (Chicago). Hawthorne (Los Angeles). Long Beach (Los Angeles). Southfield (Detroit). Waltham (Boston).

Utah: According to the ranking, the Beehive State has the least amount of single people in the country with only 40.9% of the state being single, separated or divorced.

Idaho, Utah’s neighbor the north, ranked second-to-last with 43.7%.

Western notes: The Paradise suburb in Las Vegas ranked No. 1 in the country for the most amount of single men and No. 6 for most divorcees, according to the report.