These suburbs have the most single people in the U.S.

Where can you find the most single people? Well, we have an idea now

By Herb Scribner
People look at the New York City skyline from Hoboken, N.J.
People look at the New York City skyline from Hoboken, N.J., Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The governor has said that fully vaccinated people can forgo masks outside, but hasn’t lifted an indoor mandate.
Associated Press

Where can you find the most single people in the country? The short answer — don’t look at Utah.

What’s happening: Solitare Bliss — a website where you can play solitaire — recently analyzed U.S. Census Bureau data to find out which suburbs have the highest percentage of single people.

  • This includes people who have never been married and those who are divorced or separated.

The top 10: Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 suburbs and the major city nearby.

  1. Euclid (Cleveland).
  2. Hoboken (New York City).
  3. Lakewood (Cleveland).
  4. Paradise (Las Vegas).
  5. Hackensack (New York City).
  6. Cicero (Chicago).
  7. Hawthorne (Los Angeles).
  8. Long Beach (Los Angeles).
  9. Southfield (Detroit).
  10. Waltham (Boston).

Utah: According to the ranking, the Beehive State has the least amount of single people in the country with only 40.9% of the state being single, separated or divorced.

  • Idaho, Utah’s neighbor the north, ranked second-to-last with 43.7%.

Western notes: The Paradise suburb in Las Vegas ranked No. 1 in the country for the most amount of single men and No. 6 for most divorcees, according to the report.

  • Spring Valley outside of Las Vegas ranked No. 8 for most divorcees.
  • Long Beach outside of Los Angeles ranked No. 5 for most single men and No. 10 for most single women.
  • Citrus Heights in Sacramento ranked No. 3 for most divorcees.

