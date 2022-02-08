These suburbs have the most single people in the U.S.

Where can you find the most single people in the country? The short answer — don’t look at Utah.
What’s happening: Solitare Bliss — a website where you can play solitaire — recently analyzed U.S. Census Bureau data to find out which suburbs have the highest percentage of single people.
- This includes people who have never been married and those who are divorced or separated.
The top 10: Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 suburbs and the major city nearby.
- Euclid (Cleveland).
- Hoboken (New York City).
- Lakewood (Cleveland).
- Paradise (Las Vegas).
- Hackensack (New York City).
- Cicero (Chicago).
- Hawthorne (Los Angeles).
- Long Beach (Los Angeles).
- Southfield (Detroit).
- Waltham (Boston).
Utah: According to the ranking, the Beehive State has the least amount of single people in the country with only 40.9% of the state being single, separated or divorced.
- Idaho, Utah’s neighbor the north, ranked second-to-last with 43.7%.
Western notes: The Paradise suburb in Las Vegas ranked No. 1 in the country for the most amount of single men and No. 6 for most divorcees, according to the report.
- Spring Valley outside of Las Vegas ranked No. 8 for most divorcees.
- Long Beach outside of Los Angeles ranked No. 5 for most single men and No. 10 for most single women.
- Citrus Heights in Sacramento ranked No. 3 for most divorcees.
