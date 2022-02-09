 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

University of California reaches $243.6 million settlement after former UCLA gynecologist allegedly sexually abused hundreds of women

University of California agreed to pay $243.6 million to settle a lawsuit by more than 200 women who said they were abused by a UCLA gynecologist

By Gitanjali Poonia
Attorney John Manly, at podium, is joined by survivors and fellow attorneys.
Attorney John Manly, at podium, is joined by survivors and fellow attorneys representing more than 150 survivors of former UCLA gynecologist/oncologist James Heaps in lawsuits against UCLA, as a $243-million settlement is announced during a news conference at the law offices of Manly, Stewart & Finaldi in Irvine, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. Pictured from left are attorneys Haley Aanestad, Courtney Pendry, Sharyl Garza, survivor Kara Cagle, attorney John Manly, survivor Julie Wallach and attorney Jane Reilley.
Leonard Ortiz, The Orange County Register via Associated Press

The University of California system reached a $243.6 million settlement with more than 200 women who alleged they were sexually abused by former UCLA obstetrician-gynecologist Dr. James Heaps, per NPR.

The 203 women said that they were groped or otherwise abused by Dr. James Heaps over his 35-year long career. The suit stated that the university ignored the complaints for decades and even deliberately concealed the abuse.

UCLA in a statement said: “The conduct alleged to have been committed by Heaps is reprehensible and contrary to the university’s values,” per NBC News.

  • “We express our gratitude to the brave individuals who came forward, and hope this settlement is one step toward providing healing and closure for the plaintiffs involved.”

According to CNN, Heaps’ attorney, Leonard Levine, in a previous statement said, “Heaps has maintained his innocence ever since he was first accused.”

A plantiffs’ attorney said: “This historic settlement allows these brave women to achieve their litigation goals of accountability and compensation, paving the path for their continued healing.”

  • “Instead of unnecessarily inflicting further damage upon these survivors, the UC Regents made the decision to resolve these claims for reasonable value, and I would like to recognize those efforts. This should serve as a model for other universities who are facing the same sort of claims.”

Last year, the University of Southern California agreed to a $852 million settlement with more than 700 women over another campus gynecologist, Dr. George Tyndall, according to USA Today.

More recently, the University of Michigan agreed to a $490 million settlement with more than 1,000 people who said they were sexually assaulted by the school’s sports doctor, Dr. Robert Anderson.

Next Up In U.S. & World

Loading comments...

The Latest

What to make of the Jazz’s trade?

By Sarah Todd

Millions of low-income Americans are eligible for a huge tax refund boost this year. Here’s how to get it

By Herb Scribner

In her 5th Olympics, Lindsey Jacobellis finally wins snowboardcross gold

By Joe Coles

Who is new Jazzman Nickeil Alexander-Walker?

By Ryan McDonald

Who is new Jazzman Juancho Hernangomez?

By Trent Wood

The child tax credit could make your tax refund smaller

By Herb Scribner