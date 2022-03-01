Is your password one of the top 20 leaked on the dark web?

Lookout, a mobile cybersecurity firm, released the 20 most common leaked passwords on the dark web, according to CNBC.

The following is a list of the most commonly leaked passwords on the dark web: are any of them yours?



12345. 123456789. Qwerty. Password. 12345. 12345678 111111. 1234567. 123123. Qwerty123. 1q2w3e. 1234567890. DEFAULT. 0. Abc123. 654321. 123321. Qwertyiop. Iloveyou. 666666.

Tips for creating a strong password: Google states that the following qualities make a strong password:



It’s important to use a unique password for each of your important accounts, such as email and banking. Using the same password for everything puts your personal information at risk. If someone gets your password for one account, they could potentially have access to your email, address and your money.

Longer passwords are stronger and harder for hackers to guess. Some examples of a long and memorable password could be a song lyric, a meaningful quote or a series of words that are meaningful to you.

Avoid choosing passwords that someone could easily guess, especially those who know you or information on your social media, per Google.

Avoid personal information and common words in your passwords. Google said you should not create passwords that include your name, nickname, initials, name of your child or pet, important dates or numbers from your address.

Why should I have a secure password?: According to data from research done by Lookout, on average, 80% of consumers have had their emails leaked on the dark web. Additionally, 70% of consumers have had their phone numbers compromised, 10% have had their driver’s license leaked, and 7% have had their Social Security number exposed online.

The dangers of identity theft: The U.S. Department of Justice states that identity theft occurs when your personal information is stolen and used to commit crime or fraud without your knowledge. It can “destroy your good credit and ruin your good name.”



If one of your passwords has been leaked, you could be at risk of identity theft.

How to protect yourself against identity theft: The City of Houston, Texas, lists 10 ways one can protect themselves from identity theft.



Destroy private records and statements you don’t want stolen. Make sure to keep your email secure. Protect your Social Security number. Don’t leave a paper trail at the ATM or through gas station receipts. Don’t let your credit card get out of sight. Don’t give out personal information to strangers. Remove your name from telemarketer lists. Keep an eye on your credit report. Review your credit card statements to make sure nothing is out of place.

If you fear you have been a victim of identity theft, visit the U.S. Government’s website.

