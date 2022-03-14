The pregnant Ukrainian woman pictured after the maternity hospital bombing in Ukraine has died
The picture of the pregnant woman went viral shortly after the maternity hospital bombing
A pregnant woman who was pictured being rushed to an ambulance after Russia bombed a maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine, has died, The Associated Press reported.
What they’re saying: Surgeon Timur Marin told The Associated Press that the baby was delivered through cesarean section, but it showed “no signs of life.”
- “More than 30 minutes of resuscitation of the mother didn’t produce results,” Marin said Saturday.
- “Both died.”
Catch up quick: On March 9, a Russian airstrike hit a maternity hospital in the city of Mariupol, as I reported for the Deseret News.
- Ukrainian officials said adults and children were buried under the rubble.
- A photo of the pregnant woman being rushed away from the shattered hospital instantly went viral.
- “Images of the woman being rushed to an ambulance on a stretcher had circled the world, epitomizing the horror of an attack on humanity’s most innocent,” according to The Associated Press.
What they’re saying: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the attack an “atrocity.”
- “How much longer will the world be an accomplice ignoring terror?”