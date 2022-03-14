The pregnant Ukrainian woman pictured after the maternity hospital bombing in Ukraine has died

A pregnant woman who was pictured being rushed to an ambulance after Russia bombed a maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine, has died, The Associated Press reported.



Her baby also died, per AP.

The original photo “shocked the world,” according to AP.

What they’re saying: Surgeon Timur Marin told The Associated Press that the baby was delivered through cesarean section, but it showed “no signs of life.”



“More than 30 minutes of resuscitation of the mother didn’t produce results,” Marin said Saturday.

“Both died.”

Ukrainian officials said adults and children were buried under the rubble.

“Images of the woman being rushed to an ambulance on a stretcher had circled the world, epitomizing the horror of an attack on humanity’s most innocent,” according to The Associated Press.

n March 9, a Russian airstrike hit a maternity hospital in the city of Mariupol, as I reported for the Deseret News.

What they’re saying: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the attack an “atrocity.”

