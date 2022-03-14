Facebook Twitter
Monday, March 14, 2022 | 
The pregnant Ukrainian woman pictured after the maternity hospital bombing in Ukraine has died

The picture of the pregnant woman went viral shortly after the maternity hospital bombing

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 March 14, 2022 10:20 a.m. MDT
Ukrainian emergency employees and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman in Mariupol, Ukraine.

Ukrainian emergency employees and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman from the maternity hospital that was damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

Evgeniy Maloletka, Associated Press

A pregnant woman who was pictured being rushed to an ambulance after Russia bombed a maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine, has died, The Associated Press reported.

  • Her baby also died, per AP.
  • The original photo “shocked the world,” according to AP.

What they’re saying: Surgeon Timur Marin told The Associated Press that the baby was delivered through cesarean section, but it showed “no signs of life.”

  • “More than 30 minutes of resuscitation of the mother didn’t produce results,” Marin said Saturday.
  • “Both died.”


Catch up quick: On March 9, a Russian airstrike hit a maternity hospital in the city of Mariupol, as I reported for the Deseret News.

  • Ukrainian officials said adults and children were buried under the rubble.
  • A photo of the pregnant woman being rushed away from the shattered hospital instantly went viral.
  • “Images of the woman being rushed to an ambulance on a stretcher had circled the world, epitomizing the horror of an attack on humanity’s most innocent,” according to The Associated Press.

What they’re saying: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the attack an “atrocity.”

  • “How much longer will the world be an accomplice ignoring terror?”

