Watch: Missile explodes in front of civilian walking through Kyiv

New video footage captures a missile striking the ground in Kyiv right in front of a civilian walking through the city.

What to know: The footage — which can be viewed on BBC News — shows a lone civilian walking on a street in Kyiv, which has been under serious attacks in recent days.



The person stops, looks around and then jumps back as a missile crashes into the ground.

The incident reportedly happened at a park on Kyrylivska Street.

Warning: This video footage contains some potentially upsetting footage.



The curfew has been announced as European leaders — specifically the prime ministers of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia — are planning to visit the city.

Peace talks between Russia and Ukraine are still ongoing. The two sides are planning another round of negotiations after the fourth round of talks ended Monday, according to CNBC.

Kyiv will go under a 35-hour curfew beginning tonight due to multiple missile strikes hitting residential buildings in the city, per CNBC

What they’re saying: “The capital is the heart of Ukraine, and it will be defended. Kyiv, which is currently the symbol and forward operating base of Europe’s freedom and security, will not be given up by us,” Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, per BBC News.

