Wednesday, March 16, 2022 | 
Former President Trump suggests that Pence won’t be his running mate in 2024

Former President Donald Trump, eyeing a 2024 run, suggests former Vice President Mike Pence won't be his running mate

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 March 16, 2022 10:30 a.m. MDT
SHARE Former President Trump suggests that Pence won’t be his running mate in 2024
Former President Donald Trump in Florence, South Carolina.

Former President Donald Trump arrives at a rally, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Florence, S.C.

Meg Kinnard, Associated Press

Former President Donald Trump recently suggested that former Vice President Mike Pence won’t be his running mate if Trump pursues a 2024 run.

What he said: “I don’t think the people would accept it,” Trump told The Washington Examiner in an interview from Mar-a-Lago.

  • “Mike and I had a great relationship except for the very important factor that took place at the end. We had a very good relationship,” Trump said. “I haven’t spoken to him in a long time.”
Details: Trump suggested the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election might be the reason for him choosing another running mate.

What he said: “President Trump is wrong. I had no right to overturn the election. The presidency belongs to the American people, and the American people alone,” Pence said back in February during a speech at the conservative Federalist Society in Florida, per The Associated Press.


The bigger picture: There is a slew of potential Republican candidates for the 2024 presidential election who could end up being running mates for Trump, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas.

  • Pence is considered a potential candidate for the 2024 election, too.
