WNBA star Brittney Griner’s detention extended until May. Here’s what we know

A Russian court has extended WNBA star Brittney Griner’s arrest until May 19, according to Russian state news agency Tass, per The Associated Press.

Driving the news: “The court granted the petition of the investigation and extended the term of detention of U.S. citizen (Griner) until May 19,” TASS reported about the court’s decision, per NBC News.

Worth noting: Griner is reportedly sharing a cell with two inmates who ”had no previous convictions and are charged with drug-related articles,” according to NBC News.

Flashback: Griner was detained in Russia after officials said they found vape cartridges with oil from cannabis in her luggage, as I reported for the Deseret News.



Russian state television released a photo of Griner in early March, showing her holding a piece of paper with her name on it, CNN reports.

Griner’s family has remained quiet about the detention, hoping to keep details private and not escalate the issue, according to The Hill.

Why they said: “We are aware of the situation with Brittney Griner in Russia and are in close contact with her, her legal representation in Russia, her family, her teams, and the WNBA and NBA,” Lindsay Kagawa Colas, Griner’s agent, told ESPN in a statement. “As this is an ongoing legal matter, we are not able to comment further on the specifics of her case but can confirm that as we work to get her home, her mental and physical health remain our primary concern.”

What’s next: Griner’s sentence could be 10 years in prison.

