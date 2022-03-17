Facebook Twitter
Thursday, March 17, 2022 
Nine people died in a horrific auto crash in Texas. A 13-year-old was behind the wheel

The National Transportation Safety Board said a 13-year-old was driving a truck that killed nine people in Texas

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 March 17, 2022 3:42 p.m. MDT
A flag flies at half staff at the University of the Southwest.

A flag flies at half staff at the University of the Southwest, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Hobbs, N.M. Several student golfers as well as the coach of the University of the Southwest team were killed in a crash in Texas.

John Locher, Associated Press

A 13-year-old was reportedly driving a pickup truck that struck a van, causing a collision that killed nine people, the National Transportation Safety Board said.

What happened: Authorities have been trying to determine what caused a two-vehicle crash that killed six University of the Southwest golfers and their coach

  • Per The Associated Press, a pickup truck crossed into the opposite lane on a two-lane highway and struck a van head-on, killing nine people, including six New Mexico college students.
  • “It appears at this point in the investigation that the left front tire, which was a spare tire, had failed,” National Transportation Safety Board Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg said about the pickup, per CNN.
  • Two people survived the crash, but they are hospitalized, per CNN.

What they said: “One of the students is eating chicken soup,” University of the Southwest Provost Ryan Tipton said, according to CNN. “I spoke with the parents and they are there with them and they are recovering every day. It’s a game of inches and every hour leads to them one step closer to another day. ... There is no indication as to how long it’s going to take but they are both stable and recovering and every day making more and more progress.”

Worth noting: It’s unclear how fast the vehicles were going at the time of the crash, per News Channel 5. But “this was clearly a high-speed collision,” Landsberg said.

