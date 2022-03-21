Russian government ‘is exploring options for potential cyberattacks,’ President Biden warns
Biden administration said the Russian government may preparing to respond to U.S. sanctions with cyberattacks
President Joe Biden said in a statement Monday that the Russian government “is exploring options for potential cyberattacks” due to the recent U.S. sanctions against Russia.
Driving the news: “I have previously warned about the potential that Russia could conduct malicious cyber activity against the United States, including as a response to the unprecedented economic costs we’ve imposed on Russia alongside our allies and partners. It’s part of Russia’s playbook,” Biden said in a statement.
- He said the warnings were “based on evolving intelligence that the Russian Government is exploring options for potential cyberattacks.”
What to watch: Biden said in a statement that his administration has urged the private sector to strengthen cyber defenses.
What he said: “You have the power, the capacity, and the responsibility to strengthen the cybersecurity and resilience of the critical services and technologies on which Americans rely,” Biden said in a statement. “We need everyone to do their part to meet one of the defining threats of our time — your vigilance and urgency today can prevent or mitigate attacks tomorrow.”
Flashback: The Biden administration announced a series of sanctions against Russia after Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
- One sanction included a ban on Russian oil imports, as I reported for the Deseret News.
- “Russian oil will no longer be accepted at U.S. ports,” Biden said.
- “We will not be part of subsidizing Putin’s war.”
The response: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in early March that the U.S. is currently waging “de facto economic war” due to the sanctions.
- “The U.S., undoubtedly, declared an economic war against Russia and they are waging this war,” Peskov said at the time.
- Russia will do “what in the best way corresponds to our interests,” he said, according to USA Today.