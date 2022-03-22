Miami Beach declares a state of emergency because of recent violence

Miami Beach officials declared a state of emergency Monday and announced a new curfew for the city after two shootings occurred over the weekend, per The Miami Herald.

Why it matters: Spring break violence has forced Miami to issue the state of emergency as a way to keep people safe.



This will have a direct impact on businesses in Miami, which will be forced to close their doors early.

He said the spring breakers include a “young party-hard crowd.”

What he said: “We can’t endure this anymore, we just simply can’t,” Gelber said at a news conference.

“This isn’t your father’s, your mother’s spring break. This is something totally different. We don’t ask for spring break, we don’t promote it, we don’t encourage it, we just endure it, and frankly it’s something we don’t want to endure.”

Details: City officials will likely finalize the curfew Tuesday.

