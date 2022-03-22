Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, March 22, 2022 | 
U.S. & World

Miami Beach declares a state of emergency because of recent violence

Spring break is hitting Miami. Miami has a plan to keep people safe

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 March 22, 2022 11:15 a.m. MDT
SHARE Miami Beach declares a state of emergency because of recent violence
Beachgoers walk along South Beach.

Beachgoers walk along South Beach on Tuesday, March 15, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. The spring crowds are hitting the area.

Lynne Sladky, Associated Press

Miami Beach officials declared a state of emergency Monday and announced a new curfew for the city after two shootings occurred over the weekend, per The Miami Herald.

Why it matters: Spring break violence has forced Miami to issue the state of emergency as a way to keep people safe.

  • This will have a direct impact on businesses in Miami, which will be forced to close their doors early.
Related


What’s happening: Miami Mayor Dan Gelber said the recent shootings happened as “tens of thousands of people” arrived in the city for spring break, according to The New York Times.

  • He said the spring breakers include a “young party-hard crowd.”

What he said: “We can’t endure this anymore, we just simply can’t,” Gelber said at a news conference.

“This isn’t your father’s, your mother’s spring break. This is something totally different. We don’t ask for spring break, we don’t promote it, we don’t encourage it, we just endure it, and frankly it’s something we don’t want to endure.”

Details: City officials will likely finalize the curfew Tuesday.

  • The curfew will run from 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m. EDT from Thursday to Monday, per NPR.
  • This will directly impact bars and restaurants in the Miami area.
Next Up In U.S. and world
School apologizes after teacher leads preschool students in an anti-Biden chant
What BYU’s former general counsel said at Ketanji Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing
Terrifying footage shows China Eastern plane nosediving before crash
Sen. Mike Lee wants to know where Ketanji Brown Jackson stands on ‘court packing’
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Ukraine ‘on the brink of surviving war,’ Zelenskyy says
Dr. Fauci says there likely won’t be a surge from the new COVID-19 variant