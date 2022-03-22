School apologizes after teacher leads preschool students in an anti-Biden chant

A preschool teacher at Turning Point Christian School in Norco, California, sent a video to parents of her leading students in a chant against President Joe Biden, according to ABC7 Los Angeles.

The news: The video was sent through the school’s messaging system after a Presidents Day lesson on Feb. 18. In the video, the teacher led the students in a chant as they responded back to her:



“Who’s our president?” the teacher asked the class.

“Biden!” the preschoolers responded.

“What do we want to do with him?”

“We want him out!”



The school takes down the video: The video was later taken down and the school issued an apology through a statement.



“Earlier today a video was posted that has since been deleted as it did not share our school and church philosophy of honoring and respecting authority including those in government positions,” the statement said, according to The Associated Press.

Concerned parents: “We as Americans have the right to determine who and what we believe in. We as parents have the right to determine the beliefs and values we want to instill in our children. A teacher does not have the right to indoctrinate her students,” said Tina McFadden in a Facebook post.



McFadden is a parent of one of the students, who has since removed her child from the school.

“This video was planned, practiced, recorded and the teacher was so comfortable with it when she sent it to 14 sets of parents,” continued McFadden. “She was so proud of this content what else did she teach my child this year?”

Disciplinary action: The school hasn’t responded to any media requests for comment, and it is unclear if any disciplinary action has been taken against the teacher, reported The Associated Press.



Tyrone Howard, a professor at UCLA, said that since it is a private school, it operates under guidelines different from a public school in California.

“I know private schools operate under a different set of guidelines and procedures,” said Howard. “But I don’t know even a private domain that those leadership officials would want teachers telling their students what to think about a particular political figure.”

About the school: According to its website, Turning Point Christian School is a nonprofit school that “offers a wide range of programs for preschool through grade 6.”