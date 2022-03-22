One dead and over a dozen injured after tornadoes hit Texas

More than a dozen tornadoes tore through Texas on Monday, according to CNN.



The bulk of the tornadoes, along with thunderstorms and hail, were located in the Austin suburbs of Round Rock and Elgin, and in areas west/northwest of Dallas-Fort Worth, such as Jacksboro, according to NPR.

The Associated Press reported that one person was killed and over a dozen were injured in the storms.

Texans still without power: In the aftermath of the storms, thousands of Texans were still left without power as of Tuesday morning, according to KVUE Austin.



As of Tuesday morning, there were at least 337 active power outages with more than 13,000 customers affected, according to ONCOR.

Storm to move into other southern states on Tuesday: The storm is supposed to move into other parts of the South on Tuesday, according to a tweet by the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center.



“Forecasters were predicting intense tornadoes and widespread damaging winds of 75 mph or greater, in much of Mississippi, southern and eastern Louisiana, and western Alabama,” according to The Associated Press.

This tornado watch is issued for more than 4.7 million people across these states, according to CNN.

The center warned that the tornadoes are likely to hit on Tuesday night.

“Nighttime tornadoes are more than twice as likely to be deadly as daytime ones,” reported the prediction center to CNN.

Nighttime tornadoes are “particularly dangerous not only because people sleeping can get caught off guard but because an oncoming tornado can be shrouded in darkness, making it impossible for someone who is actually awake to see it,” said CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam.

Wildfires rage through central Texas: In addition to the havoc of Monday’s tornadoes, several wildfires burned through central Texas last week, according to previous reporting.