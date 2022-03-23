Ukraine President Zelenskyy to address NATO summit, reports say

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will speak at the upcoming NATO summit later this month, per the Kyiv Independent.

Why it matters: The move directly counters Russia’s demand that Ukraine shouldn’t become a member of the NATO alliance.



Zelenskyy has suggested he’d be willing to compromise on the NATO issue if it meant Putin would end the war, per CBS News.

Driving the news: Zelenskyy will give a virtual address to the NATO summit participants, which is similar to what the Ukrainian president has been doing across the world, according to the Jerusalem Post.



Zelenskyy will reportedly call on NATO to stop Russia’s attack on the country “by closing the sky above Ukraine or supplying the country with air defenses,” per the Kyiv Independent.

Flashback: Zelenskyy has been on somewhat of a speaking tour as of late, as Ukraine remains under attack from Russia.



Earlier in March, he addressed the Canadian parliament, saying he appreciated the country’s support.

He then addressed the U.S. Congress, asking for a no-fly zone as well as better defense systems to battle Russia in the air, as I reported for the Deseret News.

What he said: “Peace in your country doesn’t depend ... only on you and your people. It depends on those next to you, on those who are strong,” Zelenskyy said during his address to Congress.



“Strong doesn’t mean big. Strong is brave and ready to fight for his citizens and citizens of the world.”

He said he had recently spoken to Pope Francis.

Zelenskyy said the Vatican could play a major role in negotiating the end of the war with Russia.

Ukraine has recently refused Russia’s demand for the Ukrainian city of Mariupol to surrender, according to NBC News.