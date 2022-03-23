Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright has passed away. Here are her career highlights

Madeleine Albright, the first female U.S. secretary of state, has died of cancer, her family said Wednesday. She was 84.



Albright helped lead Western foreign policy for the United States after the Cold War.

What happened: Albright’s family released a statement Wednesday that announced her death.

What they said: “She was surrounded by family and friends. We have lost a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend,” the family said in a statement.

Below is a statement from the family of @Madeleine: pic.twitter.com/C7Xt0EN5c9 — Madeleine Albright (@madeleine) March 23, 2022

Details: Albright worked under former President Bill Clinton’s administration, per CNN.



She served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations before she took on the secretary of state role.

Albright was a champion for NATO expansion, pushing for NATO to grow in order to “reduce the spread of nuclear weapons” and “stop genocide and ethnic cleansing,” according to CNN.

Worth noting: Former President Barack Obama awarded Albright with the Medal of Freedom, which is the highest honor for a civilian, per NBC News.

