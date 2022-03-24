Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls for military assistance at NATO summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for military assistance during his brief virtual address at the NATO summit in Belgium.

Why it matters: Zelenskyy has been giving speeches across the world in recent weeks amid the ongoing war with Russia. His call for military aid is another plea for help against Russia.

Driving the news: Zelenskyy said at the NATO summit that Ukraine needs “military assistance without limitations,” per The Associated Press.



The Ukrainian president specifically asked for anti-air and anti-ship weapons, asking, “Is it possible to survive in such a war without this?”

What he said: “It feels like we’re in a gray area, between the West and Russia, defending our common values,” Zelenskyy said in his NATO address, per The Associated Press. “This is the scariest thing during a war — not to have clear answers to requests for help!”



“The world is waiting. Ukraine is waiting. For real action, for real security guarantees, from those whose word is to be trusted and whose actions can really preserve peace,” Zelenskyy told NATO. “We need peace now. The response is yours.”

Yes, but: Zelenskyy did not call for NATO to create a no-fly zone over Ukraine, a move that he had previously championed in his international speeches.



Experts have been adamant that a NATO-imposed no-fly zone would be a declaration of war against Russia, per NBC News.

The bigger picture: NATO leaders have gathered in Brussels to discuss the ongoing Ukraine war, which has entered its second month, per BBC News.

