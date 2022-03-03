Facebook Twitter
Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
U.S. & World Coronavirus

President Biden says the U.S. should prepare for a new COVID-19 variant

President Biden said the U.S. is better prepared to tackle COVID-19 variants

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 March 3, 2022 8 a.m. MST
SHARE President Biden says the U.S. should prepare for a new COVID-19 variant
An illustration of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

President Joe Biden said the U.S. is better prepared to tackle COVID-19 variants in Tuesday’s State of the Union address.

Illustration by Michelle Budge, Deseret News

During his State of the Union address Tuesday night, President Joe Biden addressed a growing question among the American people: What’s next for the COVID-19 pandemic?

What happened: Biden, speaking before a joint session of Congress, opened up about the future of the pandemic. He said cases have continued to dwindle across the country and that any new upticks in cases will be met with new treatments and testing tools.

New variants: Biden also addressed the chance of new COVID-19 variants hitting the United States.

  • “I cannot promise a new variant won’t come. But I can promise you we’ll do everything within our power to be ready if it does,” he said.


What’s next: Biden said the country should prepare for new variants. The country will “deploy new vaccines within 100 days instead of many more months or years” if new variants come.

Yes, but: Experts recently told The Guardian that it’s difficult to plan on a new COVID-19 variant and that it will truly emerge from the shadows.

  • “There will be more variants after omicron and if they are more transmissible they will dominate. In addition, they may cause different patterns of illness, in other words they may turn out to be more lethal or have more long-term consequences,” David Nabarro, a special envoy on COVID-19 for the World Health Organization, told The Guardian.

Next Up In U.S. and world
Ukrainians are streaming out of the country. What are faith-based organizations doing to help?
The most alarming COVID symptom you shouldn’t forget
Police are holding each other accountable with bystander training
A look at new family history technology and keynote messages shared at RootsTech 2022
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
‘I see you’: How a Utah Airbnb host found novel way to help Ukrainians