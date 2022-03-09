Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, March 9, 2022 | 
The real reason why the U.S. rejected Poland’s plans to get jets to Ukraine

Why did the U.S. reject a recent offer from Poland?

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 March 9, 2022 10:47 a.m. MST
Two Polish Air Force Russian made MiG 29’s fly above and below two Polish Air Force U.S. made F-16’s fighter jets during the Air Show in Radom, Poland, on Aug. 27, 2011.

Alik Keplicz, Associated Press

The United States has rejected Poland’s offer to give the country Russian-made fighter jets to help Ukraine, per Reuters.

Details: Poland offered to transfer Russian-made MiG-29 fighter jets to a U.S. base in Germany, which would help replenish Ukraine’s air force against Russia, according to Reuters.

Yes, but: The U.S. was not told about the plan before Poland announced it, Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland told senators Tuesday, according to NBC News.

Related

The reason: The U.S. rejected the plan because Poland sending planes to a U.S. base in Germany and then to Ukraine could be seen as a NATO threat against Russia, according to CNN.

  • NATO has been determined not to involve itself in the war unless it was attacked directly by Russia, per CNN.
  • Per MSNBC, the U.S. originally thought Poland would deliver the MiG-29 jets to Kyiv directly and not to Germany.
  • Per CNN, there was a belief that Ukrainian pilots would pick up the planes directly.


What they’re saying: “We do not believe Poland’s proposal is a tenable one,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement, per NBC News.

Why it matters: Vice President Kamala Harris is heading to Europe Wednesday for a meeting with Poland and Romania, which has now become more complicated because of the U.S. rejection of Poland’s proposal, CNN reports.

  • “Harris will be tasked with smoothing over the situation as she arrives in Warsaw late Wednesday on a mission to reassure one of NATO’s easternmost allies the United States remains committed to its security amid fresh worries about Russia’s intentions,” according to CNN.
