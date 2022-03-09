The real reason why the U.S. rejected Poland’s plans to get jets to Ukraine

The United States has rejected Poland’s offer to give the country Russian-made fighter jets to help Ukraine, per Reuters.

Details: Poland offered to transfer Russian-made MiG-29 fighter jets to a U.S. base in Germany, which would help replenish Ukraine’s air force against Russia, according to Reuters.

Yes, but: The U.S. was not told about the plan before Poland announced it, Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland told senators Tuesday, according to NBC News.

The reason: The U.S. rejected the plan because Poland sending planes to a U.S. base in Germany and then to Ukraine could be seen as a NATO threat against Russia, according to CNN.



NATO has been determined not to involve itself in the war unless it was attacked directly by Russia, per CNN.

Per MSNBC, the U.S. originally thought Poland would deliver the MiG-29 jets to Kyiv directly and not to Germany.

Per CNN, there was a belief that Ukrainian pilots would pick up the planes directly.

“We do not believe Poland’s proposal is a tenable one,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement, per NBC News.

Why it matters: Vice President Kamala Harris is heading to Europe Wednesday for a meeting with Poland and Romania, which has now become more complicated because of the U.S. rejection of Poland’s proposal, CNN reports.

