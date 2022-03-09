The tight South Korean presidential election ends with new president

Yoon Suk Yeol — the prosecutor and opposition party leader in South Korea — has won a tight presidential election in South Korea, per The New York Times.



Yoon reportedly won the election by less than one percentage point, per The Washington Post.

What happened: Lee Jae-myung of the country’s ruling liberal party conceded the South Korean presidential election to the opposition candidate, Yoon.

What they said: “I didn’t know you’ve come here without sleeping. I thank you for having supported me so far. Thank you, my neighbors!” Yoon said, per ABC News.



“I did my best, but I could not live up to your expectations,” Lee said, per The Washington Post.

Yoon is expected to “significantly shift the country’s policies in the face of North Korea’s nuclear ambitions and China’s rise,” according to The Washington Post.

Yoon’s election will reinstate “conservatives to power with calls for a tougher and more confrontational stance on North Korea and a stronger alliance with the United States,” per The New York Times.

What’s next: Yoon will take office in May. He will serve a five-year term, according to ABC News.

