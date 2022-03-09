Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, March 9, 2022 | 
U.S. & World

The tight South Korean presidential election ends with new president

South Korea’s opposition leader was elected president

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 March 9, 2022 12:51 p.m. MST
SHARE The tight South Korean presidential election ends with new president
Yoon Suk Yeol, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, at a presidential election campaign in Seoul, South Korea.

Yoon Suk Yeol, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, speaks during a presidential election campaign in Seoul, South Korea on Feb. 15, 2022. Yoon has won a tight presidential election in South Korea.

Ahn Young-joon, Associated Press

Yoon Suk Yeol — the prosecutor and opposition party leader in South Korea — has won a tight presidential election in South Korea, per The New York Times.

What happened: Lee Jae-myung of the country’s ruling liberal party conceded the South Korean presidential election to the opposition candidate, Yoon.

What they said: “I didn’t know you’ve come here without sleeping. I thank you for having supported me so far. Thank you, my neighbors!” Yoon said, per ABC News.

  • “I did my best, but I could not live up to your expectations,” Lee said, per The Washington Post.


Why it matters: Yoon’s election will reinstate “conservatives to power with calls for a tougher and more confrontational stance on North Korea and a stronger alliance with the United States,” per The New York Times.

  • Yoon is expected to “significantly shift the country’s policies in the face of North Korea’s nuclear ambitions and China’s rise,” according to The Washington Post.

What’s next: Yoon will take office in May. He will serve a five-year term, according to ABC News.

Next Up In U.S. and world
What are the dangers of a Chernobyl leak?
Uber Eats will now allow everyone to pay for their own food in a group order
The real reason why the U.S. rejected Poland’s plans to get jets to Ukraine
Russian airstrike hits a maternity hospital in Ukraine, officials say. Here’s what happened
Apple reveals all the details for the new affordable iPhone SE
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Congress agrees to a new deal for Ukraine aid