This U.S. airport is now the busiest in the world

The United States is home to the world’s busiest airport.

Driving the news: Airports Council International released the 2021 rankings of the world’s busiest airports, according to CNN.



Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport — ATL — ranked at the top of the list, per The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in China, which was No. 1 the previous year, was dropped to No. 8 on the list.

The Atlanta airport was No. 1 for 22 years before 2020, when Guangzhou the No. 1 spot, CNN reports.

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport ranked No. 2 on the list with 62.6 million passengers in 2021.

The Atlanta airport had 75.7 million passengers in 2021, which is 76% higher than in 2020, the year the COVID-19 pandemic began, according to CNN

The bigger picture: Airports in the United States made up eight of the 10 spots on the list, according to CNBC.

