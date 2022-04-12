Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, April 12, 2022 | 
U.S. & World

This U.S. airport is now the busiest in the world

An airport in the United States is busier than all others in the world

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
   
SHARE This U.S. airport is now the busiest in the world
A Delta Air Lines aircraft takes off.

A Delta Air Lines aircraft takes off as passengers await the boarding process on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta.

Mike Stewart, Associated Press

The United States is home to the world’s busiest airport.

Driving the news: Airports Council International released the 2021 rankings of the world’s busiest airports, according to CNN.


By the numbers: The Atlanta airport had 75.7 million passengers in 2021, which is 76% higher than in 2020, the year the COVID-19 pandemic began, according to CNN.

  • The 75.7 million passengers in 2021 is 32% lower than pre-pandemic levels, too.

The bigger picture: Airports in the United States made up eight of the 10 spots on the list, according to CNBC.

  • These 2021 rankings “tell the story of an encouraging trend of recovery, with most of the recurrent busiest airports pre-COVID-19 back at the top,” said ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira in a statement, per The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
  • “Although we are cautious that recovery could face multiple headwinds, the momentum created by reopening plans by countries could lead to an uptick in travel in the second half of 2022,” de Oliveira said.
Next Up In U.S. and world
U.S. inflation hits another 40-year high, Utah among states with rate over 10%
Multiple people were shot and unexploded devices were found at a New York City train station
Dr. Fauci says Americans have to decide on their own COVID-19 risk for now
‘We’ve got to watch this very carefully’: How experts see the rising COVID tide
The major difference between omicron and delta variant COVID-19 symptoms
After Saturday, there will be only 3 Kmart stores left in the U.S.