United States officials are concerned over new threats of chemical weapons in Ukraine

A spokesman for Russian separatists recently said that his group may use chemical weapons against Ukrainian soldiers, sparking fears for officials in the United States.

Driving the news: Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said the reports of chemical weapons are “deeply concerning.”



Kirby said the world should expect a bloody assault in eastern Ukraine.

“I think sadly we can all expect that those same brutal tactics, that same disregard for civilian life and civilian infrastructure will probably continue as they now focus in a more geographically-confined area in the Donbas,” Kirby said, according to USA Today.

Flashback: There were reports Tuesday that Russian forces used chemical weapons in the Ukrainian port of Mariupol, per BBC News.



Ukraine’s Azov regiment said three soldiers were hurt by “a poisonous substance.”

Yes, but: There has been no evidence to confirm the use of the weapons.

The bottom line: Officials across Western nations have said that use of chemical weapons would represent “a serious escalation of the already devastating war,” per The Associated Press.

