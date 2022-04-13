Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, April 13, 2022 | 
NYC subway shooting suspect Frank James is now in custody

Frank James is now in custody in Manhattan

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
   
Photos of Frank R. James, who has been connected to the Brooklyn subway shooting.

A Crime Stoppers bulletin displays photos of Frank R. James, who has been identified by police as the renter of a U-Haul van possibly connected to the Brooklyn subway shooting, in New York on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. James is now in custody in Manhattan, per the New York Post.

New York City Police Department via AP

Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank James is now in custody in Manhattan, per the New York Post.

What happened: Law enforcement officials told the New York Postthat James, who was named as a person of interest and later a suspect in the New York Subway shooting, had been taken into custody.


Catch up quick: Multiple people were shot at a New York City subway station on Tuesday, as I reported for the Deseret News.

  • Unexploded devices were found at the scene as well.
  • In all, 29 people were injured during the incident with 10 of them shot, per New York Post.
  • The suspect was allegedly dressed in construction attire and a gas mask when the attack happened, according to NBC New York.
  • Video footage showed James near a U-Haul van in Brooklyn that authorities linked to the shooting, per NBC New York.

Of note: James reportedly released YouTube videos with conspiracy theories and rants against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, too, according to New York Post.

