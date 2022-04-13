NYC subway shooting suspect Frank James is now in custody

Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank James is now in custody in Manhattan, per the New York Post.
What happened: Law enforcement officials told the New York Postthat James, who was named as a person of interest and later a suspect in the New York Subway shooting, had been taken into custody.
Catch up quick: Multiple people were shot at a New York City subway station on Tuesday, as I reported for the Deseret News.
- Unexploded devices were found at the scene as well.
- In all, 29 people were injured during the incident with 10 of them shot, per New York Post.
- The suspect was allegedly dressed in construction attire and a gas mask when the attack happened, according to NBC New York.
- Video footage showed James near a U-Haul van in Brooklyn that authorities linked to the shooting, per NBC New York.
Of note: James reportedly released YouTube videos with conspiracy theories and rants against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, too, according to New York Post.