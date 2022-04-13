NYC subway shooting suspect Frank James is now in custody

Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank James is now in custody in Manhattan, per the New York Post.

What happened: Law enforcement officials told the New York Postthat James, who was named as a person of interest and later a suspect in the New York Subway shooting, had been taken into custody.



Unexploded devices were found at the scene as well.

In all, 29 people were injured during the incident with 10 of them shot, per New York Post.

The suspect was allegedly dressed in construction attire and a gas mask when the attack happened, according to NBC New York.

Video footage showed James near a U-Haul van in Brooklyn that authorities linked to the shooting, per NBC New York.

Multiple people were shot at a New York City subway station on Tuesday, as I reported for the Deseret News.

Of note: James reportedly released YouTube videos with conspiracy theories and rants against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, too, according to New York Post.

