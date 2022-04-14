Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban says Google, Facebook could be trying to buy Twitter, too

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said the recent offer from Elon Musk to buy Twitter isn’t the only offer on the table.

What he said: Cuban said that “every major tech company” — from Google to Facebook — “is on the phone with their anti trust lawyers asking if they can buy Twitter and get it approved.”



“And Twitter is on the phone with their lawyers asking which can be their white knight,” he added. “Gonna be interesting.”

Musk said in a tweet Thursday that he has offered to buy Twitter.

Per a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Musk said he would purchase the company for $54.20 per share.

What he said: “I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy,” Musk said.

What to watch: There’s a lot of ongoing speculation about Musk’s offer. Experts are unsure if this is a legitimate call by Musk to buy the company, or a “troll” move by Musk, who has often released joke posts and memes on social media.