Facebook Twitter
Thursday, April 14, 2022 | 
U.S. & World

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban says Google, Facebook could be trying to buy Twitter, too

Read Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban’s reaction to the Utah Jazz losing to the Dallas Mavericks Elon Musk’s offer to buy Twitter.

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
   
SHARE Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban says Google, Facebook could be trying to buy Twitter, too
Dallas Mavericks team owner Mark Cuban stands in a game against the Golden State Warriors.

Dallas Mavericks team owner Mark Cuban stands by the court between quarters during an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in Dallas, Thursday, March, 3, 2022.

Tony Gutierrez, Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said the recent offer from Elon Musk to buy Twitter isn’t the only offer on the table.

What he said: Cuban said that “every major tech company” — from Google to Facebook — “is on the phone with their anti trust lawyers asking if they can buy Twitter and get it approved.”

  • “And Twitter is on the phone with their lawyers asking which can be their white knight,” he added. “Gonna be interesting.”


Catch up quick: On Thursday, the Tesla CEO Musk — who is also the world’s richest man — offered to buy Twitter outright for $43 billion

Related

What he said: “I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy,” Musk said.

What to watch: There’s a lot of ongoing speculation about Musk’s offer. Experts are unsure if this is a legitimate call by Musk to buy the company, or a “troll” move by Musk, who has often released joke posts and memes on social media.

Next Up In U.S. and world
Texas is keeping its truck inspections despite the impact at the border
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a 15-week abortion ban into law
You can trade your used Lululemon for cash
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Russia threatens to deploy nuclear weapons if Finland, Sweden join NATO
Elon Musk vows to buy Twitter
We are in a transition phase of COVID-19, Dr. Fauci says