Thursday, April 14, 2022 | 
U.S. & World

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a 15-week abortion ban into law

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
   
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks in Miami.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference on Feb. 1, 2022, in Miami. DeSantis has signed a 15-week abortion ban into law,

Rebecca Blackwell, Associated Press

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a 15-week abortion ban into law, which comes amid a nationwide conservative push to restrict access to abortions, per The Associated Press.

Why it matters: “The new law marks a significant blow to abortion access in the South, where Florida has provided wider access to the procedure than its regional neighbors,” per AP.


Details: The new 15-week law in Florida does not allow any exemptions for rape, incest or human trafficking, per AP.

What he said: “We are here today to protect life. We are here to defend those who can’t defend themselves,” DeSantis said at a press conference, per Fox 13 Tampa Bay. “It’s a statement of our values that every life is important.”

“This will represent the most significant protections for life that have been enacted in this state in a generation,” DeSantis said.

The bigger picture: There has been a widespread push to restrict abortion access in recent weeks.

