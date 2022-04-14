Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a 15-week abortion ban into law, which comes amid a nationwide conservative push to restrict access to abortions, per The Associated Press.
Why it matters: “The new law marks a significant blow to abortion access in the South, where Florida has provided wider access to the procedure than its regional neighbors,” per AP.
Details: The new 15-week law in Florida does not allow any exemptions for rape, incest or human trafficking, per AP.
What he said: “We are here today to protect life. We are here to defend those who can’t defend themselves,” DeSantis said at a press conference, per Fox 13 Tampa Bay. “It’s a statement of our values that every life is important.”
“This will represent the most significant protections for life that have been enacted in this state in a generation,” DeSantis said.
The bigger picture: There has been a widespread push to restrict abortion access in recent weeks.
- Oklahoma recently passed an anti-abortion law that makes abortion illegal, per ABC News. The bill, which takes effect 90 days after the Legislature adjourns next month, makes it a felony to perform an abortion with a potential 10-year sentence for doing so.
- Idaho passed a bill that banned abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, too, the Deseret News’ Katie McKellar writes.
- These recent bans follow a Texas law that the U.S. Supreme Court has allowed to remain in place until there’s an update on a court challenge, McKellar writes.