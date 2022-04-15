Hundreds of birds died near Chicago due to the bird flu

More than 200 birds have died after a recent outbreak outside of the greater Chicago area, according to authorities.



The preserve said more testing will be needed to determine the full extent of the outbreak.

Authorities at the preserve said that close to 200 birds had died in the past week from the outbreak there.

What they’re saying: “I’ve never seen anything like this since I started working here 41 years ago,” said Chris Anchor, of the Forest Preserve District of Cook County, per The Chicago Tribune. “Chances are this is happening in other places, and we’re not aware of it because no one is looking.”

The bigger picture: Since February, there have been multiple avian flu outbreaks across the country, affecting close to 23 million commercial bird flocks, per The Chicago Tribune.

